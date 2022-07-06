ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever - The Final Preview

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe played the first two hours of Sword and Fairy: Together Forever,...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

A Classic PS1 Game Is Finally Getting The Remake It Deserves

Life is full of unexpected comebacks: Mickey Rourke. Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill'. Mullets. And now, a cult 90's PS1 game is returning from the darkness. As confirmed yesterday during Nintendo's Mini Partner Direct, Namco's 1999 platformer Pac-Man World is being remade for modern platforms, for some reason. People seem happy about it, so who am I to judge?
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu Gets A Very Tall And Expensive Statue

Resident Evil Village's antagonist Lady Dimitrescu was easily the breakout character of 2021, thanks in part to her charm, elegant character design, and being tall enough to be a star player on any basketball team. Like most popular characters from a Capcom game, Lady Dimitrescu is getting the collectible treatment through a new and pricy inaction figure.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

God of War: Ragnarok Release Date Is Here Finally With a New Cinematic Trailer

The players will not believe it, the unthinkable has happened. Out of nowhere, PlayStation has provided the players with the God of War: Ragnarok release date. After months of anticipation and delay, we finally know when this game is going to come out. God Of War: Ragnarok release date has been set as November 9, 2022. The release date comes with a fresh cinematic trailer with glimpses of Kratos and Atreus in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sword#Together Forever#Fairy#Playstation 4#Video Game#Chinese#Western
NME

‘Terminator’ open-world survival game announced by Nacon

Nacon has announced that it’s developing an official Terminator survival game, and a brief first-look has been included with the reveal. Developed by Nacon Studio Milan, this will be the first survival game set in the Terminator movie universe, and it’ll include “an original story that builds on the events of the official films.”
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Go Buddy System Guide and How To Play With Your Buddy

Using the Pokemon Go Buddy System, trainers can choose their favorite Pokemon to be their best buddy to go on adventure and pick up rewards along the way. Here's how to use the Buddy System to play with your buddy in Pokemon Go, and how the Buddy System works, including how to level up your Pokemon pal and influence its mood.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'RoboCop: Rogue City' Gameplay Trailer Showcases a Crime-Riddled Detroit

The first gameplay trailer from the upcoming first-person shooter RoboCop video game, titled RoboCop: Rogue City, has just been revealed, placing us in a crime-riddled Detroit and behind the visor of Alex Murphy. The trailer also confirmed that the game is set to release in June 2023. Revealed at Nacon...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
RPG
The US Sun

Uncharted games in order: By release date and timeline

THE Uncharted series has gone from strength to strength since the first game was released in 2007. It's even been turned into a film featuring Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland. Seven games have been released since the series' debut Drake's fortune. So when were they released, and is there a...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Skull and Bones Release Date Announced

After much anticipation, Ubisoft announced that Skull and Bones will be released on November 8 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store. Skull and Bones was officially announced in 2017, though began development years before that. Based on the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Valkyrie Elysium - Release Date Trailer

Valkyrie Elysium launches on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 29, 2022, and on Steam on November 11, 2022. Watch the latest trailer to see gameplay, enemies, and more from this upcoming game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - New Teaser Shows Off Ents and More

Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has seen a new sneak peek, showing off many of its characters, locations, and even a glimpse at the show's Ents. At time of writing, the teaser is currently available only on the Prime Video service itself. It begins by showing off Middle-earth's landscapes, before we see Lenny Henry's Sadoc Burrows announce, "The skies are strange." What follows is a montage of the show's characters watching a comet on its way down through the atmosphere.
TV SERIES
IGN

God of War: Ragnarok's Collector's Edition Has Been Revealed

God of War: Ragnarok is officially launching on November 9 this year, and we're also getting a brand new Collector's Edition, and even a premium 'Jotnar Collector's Edition' that will be available to preorder soon. The Collector's Edition is set to include a slew of additional physical and digital items for buyers, alongside a 16" replica of the famous Mjölnir hammer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Relic Record Locations in Sunbreak

There are plenty of hidden details across the maps in MH Rise: Sunbreak. One of these is the hidden Relic Records that were also present in the base game. On this page, you'll find everything you need to know about where to find the Relic Records across the Jungle and Citadel.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Leaks PSP Classic Coming to PS Plus

The PlayStation Store has leaked the next PSP classic coming to PlayStation Plus via PS Plus Premium. Through PS Plus Premium -- the most expensive tier of the subscription service -- PS4 and PS5 users have access to an evolving library of backward compatible games consisting of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles. This morning the next batch of games coming to the subscription service leaked, and now another new and upcoming title has leaked. This time the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store, which briefly listed LocoRoco Midnight Carnival. The listing has since been taken down, but not before the Internet got its receipt. It remains to be seen when the game will be added, but there's little room to doubt that it will be added and that it will be sooner rather than later.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Patch 6.1 Lore Easter Eggs

Final Fantasy XIV’s new content released with the 6.1 patch is filled to the brim with lore and callbacks. From the expanded main story quest, Newfound Adventure, to the Alliance raid, Myths of the Realm, there's plenty to dig into to find nuggets of lore and easter eggs. Click...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy