Kreator's Mille Petrozza was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, on hand to chat about the thrash legends' latest album, Hate Über Alles. The band's albums always seems to hold up a mirror to the ills of classist society and this latest release, the first since 2017's Gods of Violence, does just that. Petrozza expresses that when a band writes an album, it should always be viewed as making a statement of some sort and that it be a piece of art rather than merely churning out new music for the sake of going back on tour.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO