ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Watch: Colin Berg With The ODWC Discusses Summertime Crappie Fishing

By News On 6
news9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot summer temperatures are in full swing in Oklahoma, but...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Oklahoma WIC Program Seeking Feedback On SNAP

Work is underway to improve Oklahoma’s WIC Program. As a part of the state plan of operation heading into 2023, WIC is asking for feedback from the public on the different services it offers. News On 6's Autumn Bracey had details on how to take part.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Porum Woman Competing In Ms. Wheelchair America Pageant

A Porum woman is about to represent Oklahoma in a national pageant next week. She has been using a wheelchair for 28 years following a car crash when she was a teenager. Jennifer Carter is the first Ms. Wheelchair Oklahoma USA. She said she wants people to know her disability doesn't hold her back.
PORUM, OK
news9.com

ODWC Announces New Alligator Research Projects

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) is sharing a pretty cool video of an alligator in far Southeastern Oklahoma. Check out this alligator sliding into the water in the Red Slough Wildlife Management area southeast of Idabel. The ODWC said it has started two new alligator research projects where...
IDABEL, OK
news9.com

Amazing Oklahomans: Paxton Dickerson

A 15-year-old makes a miraculous full recovery after a brutal ATV crash. Back in February, Paxton Dickerson was driving down Highway 76 near Healdton when a car turned into his path. Paxton was in the hospital for a month, and he had his mouth wired shut for six weeks. Dickerson's...
HEALDTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
news9.com

Heat Warnings, Scattered Storm Chances

Some parts of the state could see scattered storms on Friday as the summer heat persists across Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The weak boundary is nearing northern OK producing a few scattered showers and storms across southern Kansas early this morning. Many locations will remain dry, but a few spots will experience a cooling shower and storm during the early morning hours. This front slowly slides south later today where a few additional scattered storms will be possible near and south of the metro. A few storms this afternoon could produce damaging downbursts of winds. While there will be a few storms, the probability for any given location will remain low. Despite the boundary, moisture pooling on both sides of the front will support another heat advisory and excessive heat warning for most of the area with afternoon heat index values from 105 to 115. Winds will change direction from the southwest to the northeast behind the front at 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. As the front moves into far southern OK, a few more scattered storms will be possible Saturday, but mostly along the Red River Valley. We’ll not include any probabilities for our immediate areas Saturday but wouldn’t be shocked to see one or two isolated storms tomorrow afternoon across far eastern OK.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

TPS Superintendent Questions Motives Behind Gov. Stitt's Audit Of District

Tulsa Public Schools is questioning the motives behind Governor Kevin Stitt's call for an audit on the district. The Governor said he wants to know how TPS spent $200 million in COVID relief money, but the district said that’s ironic because the Stitt administration was accused of mismanaging COVID funds.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

45th Infantry Museum Asking For More Volunteers

The 45th Infantry Museum in OKC is full of artifacts that help Oklahomans learn about and appreciate those who have served our nation, but the museum needs more volunteers. The museum honors not just the service of the 45th infantry, but that of all Oklahomans. Based in Oklahoma City and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summertime#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
news9.com

Police: Illinois Parade Shooting Suspect Contemplated 2nd Shooting

The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there, authorities said Wednesday. Robert Crimo III...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy