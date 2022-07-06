Rihanna Is America’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

Listen, do I think it’s right or in any way morally defensible that the top 0.01% richest individuals hold 11% of the world’s total wealth? No. Do I think we’d all be better off if we prioritized funding schools and libraries and making sure people can get life-saving health care without bankrupting themselves, rather than letting Jeff Bezos vibe out in space? Yes. These things are important to me, and yet, when I heard that Rihanna was poised to become the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire, I involuntarily fist-pumped. What is wrong with me?

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO