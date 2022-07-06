ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rihanna Is America’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

BET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna is now the youngest self-made billionaire in the country at just 34 years old. According to Forbes, the new mom, entrepreneur and entertainer’s net worth is around $1.4 billion, and for the first...

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna Is the Only Billionaire I Support

Listen, do I think it’s right or in any way morally defensible that the top 0.01% richest individuals hold 11% of the world’s total wealth? No. Do I think we’d all be better off if we prioritized funding schools and libraries and making sure people can get life-saving health care without bankrupting themselves, rather than letting Jeff Bezos vibe out in space? Yes. These things are important to me, and yet, when I heard that Rihanna was poised to become the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire, I involuntarily fist-pumped. What is wrong with me?
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West confronts paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is being praised after confronting paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week.The billionaire business mogul and her eldest daughter are currently in Paris, where Kardashian walked the runway in Balenciaga’s Couture Show on Wednesday. On the night before her fashion week debut, Kardashian’s family dined at Ferdi, where West chided paparazzi for gathering outside the restaurant to photograph the family.In the video, which was shared by Instagram account @kardashiansocial, the nine year old is seen exiting the restaurant with friend Ryan Romulus – daughter of Kardashian’s best friend Tracy Romulus – followed by the Kardashians’ cousin,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
E! News

See How Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wished North West a Happy 9th Birthday

Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's ADORABLE Mother-Daughter Date in Italy. North West's birthday plans have gone anything but south. Celebrating her big day with an anime-themed party on June 12, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter officially turned 9 years old on June 15. While not everyone was in attendance at her weekend festivities, the Kardashian-Jenner family wasted no time sending sweet wishes to the birthday girl on social media today.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Reveals His Seven-Figure Performance Fee

Anyone looking to book Kanye West for a concert is going to have to cough up a pretty penny. Fans often wonder what rappers charge for features or concerts, and RapThoughtsDaily attempted to put together a list of artists’ performance fees and Kanye replied to the Instagram account correcting their $1 million severe low-ball.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Popular Music#Fenty Beauty#Lingerie#French#Lvmh
Motor1.com

Kanye West's Donda Company Teases A Car Made Out Of Foam

Kanye West will always be part of the conversation when talking about the realm of American celebrities. With over 12 million followers on Instagram as of this writing, the rapper has done so much in his career, including putting up the popular Yeezy line of shoes. Now, it looks like...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West references ‘my wife’ Kim Kardashian during BET Awards speech

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards and not-so-subtly referenced Kim Kardashian during his tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs.The rapper – who legally changed his name to Ye – made his first public appearance in months at the BET Awards on 26 June to present Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award. West emerged onstage from his “hiatus” at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles sporting an all-black ensemble featuring a baseball cap, sunglasses, and face covering.During his six-minute speech, West explained how Combs has inspired him throughout his career and referenced his relationship and subsequent...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

‘No Shame’: Kanye West Sued Over ‘Donda 2’ Sample

Kanye West is being sued for the unauthorized use of a sample on his latest album, Donda 2, marking yet another copyright infringement claim filed against the polarizing rapper. As first reported by Billboard, a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in New York claims West’s song “Flowers” unlawfully...
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Kris Jenner and granddaughter Dream star in FIRST joint ad together

Everybody remembers their first time starting off in show business ... and for Dream Kardashian, her first starring role was with none other than family matriarch Kris Jenner. On Tuesday, the 66-year-old media personality, socialite, and businesswoman shared an adorable look, with her 49 million Instagram followers, at her first advert starring her son, Rob Kardashian's only daughter Dream, whom he shares with rapper Blac Chyna.
CELEBRITIES
BET

BET Awards 2022: Muni Longs Reveals She Hasn’t Fully Watched Her BET Awards Performance

Veteran songwriter and rising solo artist Muni Long dazzled viewers with a stunning performance of her popular single “Time Machine” singer and viral hit track “Hrs and Hrs” at the BET Awards 2022 hosted by award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson. While many watched and reacted on social media, the 33-year-old rising star recently revealed that she hasn’t watched her talk-about presentation.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Sued By Fashion Rental Service For $400K

The lawsuits continue to pile up at Kanye West’s desk. The latest, per TMZ, finds a clothing rental service suing Yeezy for allegedly renting an array of garments for a shoot in March 2020 but not returning over a dozen of the items. David Casavant Archive filed the suit...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy