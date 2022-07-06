ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Group of Pennsylvania Republicans back Democrat Shapiro for governor

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Manchester
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oqorY_0gWUdjXz00

( The Hill ) – A group of Pennsylvania Republicans threw their support behind Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s gubernatorial bid on Wednesday, going against their party’s gubernatorial nominee and state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R).

The list of Republicans supporting Shapiro includes eight former GOP officials and the sitting chairman of the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners, Morgan Boyd. The former Republican officials include former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.), former state Rep. Jim Greenwood (R-Pa.), former Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Sandra Schultz Newman, former Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Denny O’Brien (R ), former state Reps. Dave Steil and Lita Cohen, former Lieutenant Gov. Robert Jubelirer, and former Montgomery County GOP Chair Ken Davis.

The group of Republicans hailed Shapiro while attacking Mastriano as an extremist and threat to the rule of law.

“In the Legislature, Josh championed some of the strongest ethics reforms in Pennsylvania’s history, and as Attorney General, he’s continued to work with Republicans and Democrats alike to get things done,” O’Brien said in a statement.  “That’s a stark contrast with his opponent, who continues to divide us and waste time and taxpayer money on his conspiracy theories and plans to upend Pennsylvania’s elections. We deserve a Governor who will bring people together, and that’s why I’m proud to endorse Josh Shapiro.”

In other statements, Dent called Mastriano “an extremist who is a threat to the rule of law and the constitutional order,” while Greenwood accused Mastriano of continuing “to fan the flames of division.”

The effort somewhat resembles past efforts from some Republicans to rally against former President Trump, who has endorsed Mastriano.

The endorsements represent a direct hit against Mastriano, who has centered much of his campaign around the unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in 2020. Despite an effort from some Pennsylvania Republicans to block him from the nomination, Matsriano defeated a crowded field of other GOP gubernatorial candidates, including former Rep. Lou Barletta (R-Pa.), in May. Mastriano’s campaign was given a boost from Trump’s endorsement ahead of Primary Day.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Democratic.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

There’s reason for optimism in electing more diverse candidates to Pennsylvania’s legislature | Opinion

Last year’s legislative reapportionment process resulted in maps, particularly in the state House, that will offer Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities across the Commonwealth with an unprecedented opportunity to choose elected officials who will truly represent them and help build a brighter future for these communities who have been overlooked for far too long.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Pa. lawmakers react to state budget agreement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have released statements after the House and Senate passed the state budget. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokesperson called it a bipartisan deal that increases spending on education and other of his priorities. “The governor urges the Legislature to continue to move to get a budget to his desk,” Wolf […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pa Budget would include child tax credits, millions for education

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers, nearly a week into the state’s new fiscal year, began passing budget legislation Thursday to add billions into surplus accounts, significantly boost education spending and fund new environmental programs. The Republican-majority House passed the main budget bill with little debate on a 180-20 vote, hours after representatives were briefed on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania budget: Signs of trouble emerge late in talks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers hoped to start wrapping up the state budget Thursday, but Senate Republican leaders issued an ominous statement about a potential deadlock one week after the annual spending plan was due to be completed. Overnight negotiations produced an early morning email to reporters from Erica Clayton Wright, communications director for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Democrat Josh Shapiro picks up Republican endorsements in race for governor

Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s gubernatorial campaign has earned a slew of endorsements from prominent Republicans. Shapiro, a Democrat from Montgomery County, said his campaign has received nine GOP endorsements from across Pennsylvania. In a swing state like Pennsylvania, having crossover appeal can be paramount to success in statewide races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana law

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A new bill is proposing changes to the current medical marijuana laws in Pennsylvania. Currently, the Commonwealth has a zero-tolerance policy for anyone driving with THC (the psychoactive chemical in marijuana) in their system. However, advocates for Senate Bill 167 say that even when the intoxicating effects of marijuana wear off, THC […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Abortion Law: What is SB 956?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Senator Judy Ward (R-Blair) has proposed SB 956, which would clarify in the Pennsylvania Constitution that there is no right to an abortion or abortion funding. In November 2021 Ward said the amendment “is designed to maintain our laws regulating abortion and preventing the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Charlie Dent
Person
Lou Barletta
wrvo.org

Paladino to sue Hochul, NY Legislature Dems over newly passed concealed carry law

Buffalo businessman and Congressional candidate Carl Paladino intends to sue Governor Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature’s Democratic majority over their newly passed gun legislation, he announced Thursday. The new legislation, passed after the US Supreme Court struck down previous longtime legislation, includes restrictions on where members of the...
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Controversy over New York’s new gun legislation

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)– The New York Sheriff’s Association wishes state lawmakers would have consulted with law enforcement first before passing the new concealed carry law that goes into effect September 1st. https://www.news10.com/news/albany-county/gov-hochul-signs-landmark-gun-law-legislation/ “We feel like simple conversations with experts, and in this case we are the law enforcement experts would be a more workable law for […]
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Legislature#Politics State#Election State#Group Of Pennsylvania#Democratic#Gop#House
yourerie

Pennsylvania law changes definition of a veteran

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A new law signed by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf amends the definition of a veteran in Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 849 changes the definitions related to veterans’ employment preference for veterans discharged because of a medical disability. Specifically, the bill amends the definition of a “veteran”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania law protects mothers and babies

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The overturning of Roe v Wade is bringing a Pennsylvania law, that’s been in effect for decades, to light. “Baby Mary” was found on July 11, 2001, at the Sunbury Municipal Transfer Station. Investigators say the infant was killed just seconds after she was born by her own mother and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Republicans push back on new NYS gun law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—Part of the new New York State gun laws recently passed following the Supreme Court’s ruling striking down New York’s concealed carry law has to do with locations where people cannot carry a concealed weapon. Those locations include parks. Senator Dan Stec, who represents the North Country said he believes New York’s […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KDKA News Radio

PA issues spotted lanternfly warning

State leaders have issued another warning about the spotted lanternfly as more counties are added to the quarantine list. Washington, Armstrong and Indiana counties were added to the quarantine list this year - prohibiting the movement of the spotted lanternfly at any stage of life. The state's Agriculture secretary Russell...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

New York Sheriff’s Association responds to new gun law

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Sheriff’s Association has responded to the State’s new gun law which started to go into effect on Wednesday. The NYSSA criticized the legislation that went into effect on July 6 which makes it a class-A misdemeanor to buy or unlawfully sell a body vest. NYSSA said the […]
POLITICS
WTAJ

Pa Senate race: 538 model shows toss-up in Oz, Fetterman election

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Governor John Fetterman is a toss-up, according to the latest FiveThirtyEight 2022 election forecast model. The model, which simulated the election 40,000 times, showed Fetterman with a 51% chance of winning the race to Oz’s 49%. Oz’s chances of winning have dropped, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy