ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rihanna Is The Now The Youngest Self-Made Woman Billionaire

By Alex Zephyr
Cassius
Cassius
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RsRxR_0gWUdgto00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCurI_0gWUdgto00

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

R ihanna enjoyed the birth of her first child this past May with longtime partner A$AP Rocky. But more good news awaits the 34-year-old entrepreneur: she was recently declared as the youngest self-made billionaire in the U.S. by Forbes, with a current estimated net worth of $1.4 billion.

RiRi (whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty) made the publication’s eighth annual list of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women ,” landing at No. 21 overall. This year’s theme was “persistence and entrepreneurial success despite the headwinds from the downturn in the stock market,” said Kerry Dolan, Assistant Managing Editor at Forbes . The Bajan beauty is “of course, known for her music,” added Dolan. “But she’s on the list because of her business savvy and her co-founding of Fenty Beauty, [her] cosmetics empire with LVMH .”

When ranked according to the age of honorees, Rihanna unseated Kim Kardashian for the title this year, bumping the Skims founder to second place. She also beat out Kardashian’s younger half-sister Kylie Jenner, who was dubiously awarded the honor in 2019 before Forbes rescinded it the following year .

Some other notables who made this year’s roster of the wealthiest self-made women in the U.S. are:

  • Taylor Swift (at 32 y.o. with an estimated net worth of $570M),
  • Beyoncé (at 40 y.o. with a reported net worth of $450M); and
  • Serena Williams (at 40 y.o. with a reported net worth of $260M).

The present bulk of Rihanna’s wealth may lie in her expansive Fenty brand, which covers lingerie, cosmetics, perfume, and more. And it’s been six years since she released Anti , which she considers her “best album to this day.” However, based on her May 2022 interview with Vogue , Rihanna hasn’t wholly abandoned music just yet.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

“I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better,” she told the outlet. “It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”

“Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been,” Rihanna added . “And now there’s another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again. Still, I have businesses that aren’t going to run themselves. My mom handled the three of us [herself and her brothers Rorrey and Rajad] with not even close to the amount of resources that I have, so I can absolutely do it. What it looks like? I’m not sure.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna Is the Only Billionaire I Support

Listen, do I think it’s right or in any way morally defensible that the top 0.01% richest individuals hold 11% of the world’s total wealth? No. Do I think we’d all be better off if we prioritized funding schools and libraries and making sure people can get life-saving health care without bankrupting themselves, rather than letting Jeff Bezos vibe out in space? Yes. These things are important to me, and yet, when I heard that Rihanna was poised to become the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire, I involuntarily fist-pumped. What is wrong with me?
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Rihanna's First Public Outing Since Giving Birth, Supports A$AP Rocky at Concert

Rihanna made her first official outing since becoming a mom, venturing out across the pond to support the new father and her partner, A$AP Rocky. RiRi surfaced Friday at Wireless Fest in London, weaving her way through the crowd with her security detail as Rocky was performing on stage. She looks a little annoyed ... but that might have to do with the screaming fans surrounding her.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Rihanna
hotnewhiphop.com

Nipsey Hussle's Daughter Posts A TikTok Video To NBA YoungBoy's Song

The death of Nipsey Hussle has been a trending topic lately. Since it's been reported that his alleged murderer, Eric Holder, was attacked in prison, people have been talking about the rapper's unfortunate passing more and more. While things regarding the case are causing Nip's name to be brought up, something on the other end of the spectrum is also bringing in attention.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bajan#Lvmh
E! News

Watch Khloe Kardashian Reveal Who Her "Crush" Is in Cheeky Video

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Reveals How to Flirt With Her on Hot Ones. It's True, Khloe Kardashian just revealed who she's crushing on. The 38-year-old Good American founder took to TikTok on July 5 to share some insight into her love life in a 10-second video. In the short and sweet clip, the reality TV personality looked fabulous in a bright Barbie-pink latex outfit that she styled with tousled hair and glam makeup. Using the viral "Do you have a crush?" audio, Khloe then revealed the person who has been stealing her heart.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Removes Profile Pictures On Social Media & Fans Are Convinced An Album Is Coming

It’s been more than six years since Beyonce released a full-length studio album with new music, but fans are convinced that a new record could finally be on the way! On June 8, the Beyhive went wild when Beyonce deleted her profile pictures on all of her social media pages. While all of the rest of her content still lives, her profile pictures are now totally empty. The immediate theory is that Bey has a big announcement coming, and after such a long wait for new music, fans are hopeful that this small online change could mean a 7th album is imminent.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

'FNF' Rapper GloRilla Thanks Haters for Yo Gotti Record Deal

Just follow the Instagram and TikTok hashtags -- up-and-coming Memphis rapper GloRilla’s "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" single is the hottest twerk anthem of 2022, and now she’s joined one of the hottest labels in the game ... Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group!!!. Young Glo checked in with TMZ...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GMA

Michelle and Barack Obama celebrate Malia Obama's 24th birthday

Former first lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram Monday to not only say "Happy Fourth of July" to her followers but to also celebrate her daughter, who turned 24 years old. Her Instagram post features an adorable throwback photo of her and Malia when she was a baby. "Happy birthday,...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Selena Gomez Has Earned a Huge Salary Ever Since She Was a Kid—Here’s Her Net Worth Today

Click here to read the full article. Musician, actress, executive producer, cooking show host and brand founder are just some of the titles she carries—so it should come as no surprise that Selena Gomez‘s net worth is equally impressive. But how much is Selena Gomez worth, exactly, and where does she earn all her money? Well, when it comes to someone like Selena, the truth is that her yearly salary is made up of paychecks from all over the place. Whether it’s her Rare Beauty makeup line, her partnership with HBO Max on her at-home cooking show Selena + Chef, her nearly-decade-long...
CELEBRITIES
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy