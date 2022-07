The election season for Ocean City Council officially got underway last week when the first candidate filed to run for one of the three seats up for election in November. Carol Proctor, 54, a Realtor and associate broker with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services in Ocean City, said the impetus for her decision to run was to help make sure Ocean City retains the appeal it had for her when she began visiting here as a child.

