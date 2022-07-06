Panthers WR DJ Moore amongst elite company in this promising stat

Carolina Panthers receiver DJ Moore hasn’t had the greatest or most stable of offenses to work with during his young NFL career. But you wouldn’t know by looking at his numbers.

One of those numbers is 1,000-yard receiving seasons—in which the former first-round pick has already accumulated three of. And that mark, perhaps surprisingly to those who haven’t been tuned in to the Panthers much since 2018, has him amongst some elite company . . .

Yeah, we weren’t kidding you about that elite company.

Two of those seven men—Randy Moss and Lance Alworth—have rested their careers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Two more—Larry Fitzgerald and Mike Evans—may as well have their busts sculpted and ready to go at this point. And two more—DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham Jr.—could also be well on their way to Canton, Ohio some day.

For Moore, who hasn’t gotten the recognition that would lead you to believe he’s in such fellowship, hitting this stat as much as he has is ridiculously impressive given his situation. Over his four pro campaigns, he has played under two different head coaches, three different offensive coordinators and seven different starting quarterbacks.

Oh, and save for the 2018 version of Cam Newton, none of those quarterbacks have been particularly good. Apologies to Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke, Will Grier, Teddy Bridgewater, PJ Walker and Sam Darnold.

Hopefully for Moore, the fourth offensive coordinator is a charm. The 25-year-old already seems energized and inspired by his new play caller, Ben McAdoo, as he enters year No. 5 fresh off his new (and obviously well-earned) three-year extension.

So we’ll see if No. 5 plays host to 1,000-yard season No. 4 for DJ. (It probably will.)