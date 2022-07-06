Red Sox Starting Top Pitching Prospect Brayan Bello in Rubber Match vs. Rays | Betting Preview & Prediction
Today is a great day to be a Red Sox fan. Pitcher Chris Sale will take the mound tonight for the Worcester Red Sox against the Scranton RailRaiders. This is a huge step in his rehab process – as according to Jon Morosi, Sale could return to Boston’s rotation as early...
Brayan Bello's first big-league appearance is in the books. The Boston Red Sox' top pitching prospect made his much-anticipated MLB debut Wednesday vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. He pitched four innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two. Bello's first MLB...
These three members of the Boston Red Sox roster will not and should not be on the team past the trade deadline. Major League Baseball’s biggest seller in April won more than enough games to make themselves one of the prime buyers in July. The Boston Red Sox are serious contenders and a big part of contending is making roster decisions to field the best team possible.
The Red Sox had plenty of chances on Tuesday. The Red Sox had a lot of opportunities in their game against the Rays on Tuesday, but squandering their best one appeared to set the stage for their 8-4 loss on a rainy, sloppy night at Fenway. With the game tied...
Last night’s 16-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates was fun, wasn’t it? But you know what would be even better? That’s right, a win over the Boston Red Sox — and what do you know, the Yankees open up a four-game set against their archrivals tonight in Boston, as they seek to remind the surging Red Sox who runs the American League East.
Highly touted pitching prospect Brayan Bello will make his major league debut for the Boston Red Sox when they host the Tampa Bay Rays in the finale of a three-game series. With starter Rich Hill on the 15-day injured list with a knee sprain, the call went to the 23-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic. He has piled up 114 strikeouts over 85 innings in the minors this season.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list Friday, a day after he collapsed while trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with shortstop C.J. Abrams. Profar was eventually placed on a stretcher and then taken off the field on a cart and to a hospital following the collision in the fifth inning of Thursday night’s game against San Francisco. He was also diagnosed with a strained neck before being discharged from the hospital overnight. Manager Bob Melvin said Profar is doing “remarkably well. Obviously it was pretty severe in nature. There’s no fractures, no broken anything anywhere. He’s sore, obviously. I think we really caught a break in that it was nothing worse than that.” Profar and Abrams both went after a fly ball hit by Tommy La Stella into shallow left field in the fifth inning. Abrams made the catch with his back to the infield and his left knee hit Profar in the left jaw as the left fielder appeared to be positioning himself for a diving catch.
Way back at the start of the season, the Yankees and Red Sox faced off on equal footing. New York took two of three in that contest, and haven’t seen sight of Boston since — either physically, or in the standings. This is the first time since Opening Weekend that the two will meet up, and the first time all year that they’ll clash in Fenway.
The Red Sox are rolling with a right-handed heavy lineup as they look to even their series against the Yankees on Friday night. Yankees starter Nestor Cortes — a left-handed pitcher — comes into play Friday holding opposing left-handed hitters to a measly .116/.156/.186 slash line against through his first 15 starts of the season.
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Dalbec will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jackie Bradley Jr. starting in right field. Bradley will bat ninth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. numberFire's models project...
