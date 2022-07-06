Red Sox Starting Top Pitching Prospect Brayan Bello in Rubber Match vs. Rays | Betting Preview & Prediction

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list Friday, a day after he collapsed while trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with shortstop C.J. Abrams. Profar was eventually placed on a stretcher and then taken off the field on a cart and to a hospital following the collision in the fifth inning of Thursday night’s game against San Francisco. He was also diagnosed with a strained neck before being discharged from the hospital overnight. Manager Bob Melvin said Profar is doing “remarkably well. Obviously it was pretty severe in nature. There’s no fractures, no broken anything anywhere. He’s sore, obviously. I think we really caught a break in that it was nothing worse than that.” Profar and Abrams both went after a fly ball hit by Tommy La Stella into shallow left field in the fifth inning. Abrams made the catch with his back to the infield and his left knee hit Profar in the left jaw as the left fielder appeared to be positioning himself for a diving catch.

