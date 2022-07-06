The Dickson Post names the All-County team; Potter named MVP

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cannon; De Kalb; Rutherford; Wilson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central De Kalb County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Wilson County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Cannon County in Middle Tennessee * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1253 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Watertown, or near Statesville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Murfreesboro, Walterhill, Dowelltown, Liberty, Auburntown, Lascassas, Milton and Readyville. This includes Interstate 840 near mile marker 57. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CANNON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO