Dickson County, TN

The Dickson Post names the All-County team; Potter named MVP

By Casey Patrick Main Street Media
 2 days ago

The Dickson Post has announced its 2022 All-County Baseball team. Dickson County's Eli Potter has been named the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 All-County team. Potter led Dickson County with a .503 on-base percentage and 24 runs scored, but also put in quite a bit of work on the mound....

