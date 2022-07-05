Supporters Raise $350K For Burger King Employee Who Never Missed Work

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Kevin Ford has been employed at a Las Vegas Burger King restaurant for 27 years and had never missed a day of work. Ford’s diligence was rewarded poorly by his local franchise but online supporters more than made up for that snafu.

Kevin Ford’s employers rewarded him with a string backpack, a movie ticket, a lanyard, a coffee cup, and some candy—all gifts that Ford seemed grateful for as a coworker recorded him unwrapping his gifts for TikTok.

But, while some social media users praised his positivity and humility, others viewers online expressed shock and dismay at the small reward he received after his many years of loyalty, per Yahoo! News.

And since the post went viral, Ford’s daughter Sernya created a GoFundMe to help the devoted employee raise a few dollars to visit his grandchildren.

“The man in that video is my father. He has worked at his job for 27 years and yes, he has never missed a day of work,” Ford’s daughter wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago. Then as our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work there because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized. This got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage,” Sernya wrote of her dad.

The thoughtful post has now raised more than $350,000 for Ford to help and support himself and his daughters and grandchildren.

“I haven’t seen my grandkids in over four years, until the other day when the Today show flew me out to New York and I got to see them live on TV,” Ford told Fox11 Los Angeles.

“I’ve been crying for all these days as it is and of course, I’m crying live on TV again seeing my grandbabies,” he added.

Ford noted that he doesn’t have many plans for his newly-found wealth, “You never know, it’s day to day, but I haven’t thought of anything to do with that money except to visit my grandkids for a while and maybe put some up for their college, but I’m not even thinking about that,” he said. “I’m just working.”

