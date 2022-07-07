ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

12.5K Meta Three camera is VR industry’s "best kept secret" – but it costs $42,000!

By Beth Nicholls
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago

A new state-of-the-art offering from UK-based manufacturer, Meta Camera Limited, follows in the footsteps of its previously launched workhorse cameras – the Meta One, and the Meta Two, and this latest one is titled, you guessed it! The Meta Three. Could Meta Three be the next best camera for live streaming ?

Not to be confused with the rebranded name for Facebook, Meta is primarily a camera focussed company, but is also rumored to be working on innovative projects such a dual-camera smartwatch that could rival the likes of the Apple Watch series.

On the market priced at a staggering $42,000/£35,000 (+VAT), this custom-built Meta Three camera is described by the company as the VR industry’s best kept secret. Meta's website states that it is pioneering in fields of immersive technology, specializing in the creation and support of large scale VR and 360 productions.

Aside from boasting a sharp 12.5K resolution on an equirectangular projection at 30 frames per second, the Meta Three is also fitted with four back-illuminated Super 35mm, dual native ISO, 6k sensors – which in simple terms means that this camera can perform well in low light situations, with great detail and a high noise floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSu2Q_0gWUUpGy00

(Image credit: Meta)

The camera lens array is also described as being low parallax, meaning that the formation of its four 6K sensor lenses are beautifully stitched together in a close proximity, with great overlap, covering the full 360 by 180 degree sphere.

Parallax is also a photographic and videography term used to describe the visual effect when the camera is recording motion, but with the foreground and background appearing to move at different speeds. This effect can vary with either the background moving faster than the central subject, or vice versa.

The test footage above was shot by the company using the Meta Three, and shows a car with the 360 camera rigged to it, driving through some London Broadwalk roads. When adjusting the quality to 8K when watching the video on YouTube, the quality and sharpness of this camera really impresses.

The Meta Three can live stream footage in 8k resolution, through its HDMI or ethernet port, with the help of third party software and online platforms to stream the content to. The Meta Three is also super controllable, with settings such as focus and aperture adjustable digitally and on the fly via the Meta Controller, which is a companion feature of the camera for PC and Mac.

The Meta Controller can allow for granular remote control over the camera, and can also be used to monitor things like battery percentage, camera temperature, and to quickly adjust settings through saved shortcuts. The Meta Three can also record footage in the ProRes 422 format, as well as shooting a high bitrate of h265.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yeaPr_0gWUUpGy00

(Image credit: Meta)

Other great features of the Meta Three include synchronized sensors, a great dynamic range, electronic focus and aperture control, extensive connectivity, easy post-production, serial command control, silent running, and options for further camera syncing via its sync port.

There are a whole host of other awesome features of this 360 Meta Three camera, probably too many to list in great detail in this article, but luckily the Meta website has all the information you could possibly need about its latest camera products, and encourages potential customers to contact its team directly for more information or with intent to purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zmKrz_0gWUUpGy00

(Image credit: Meta)

Read more:

Best 360 cameras
Best 8K cameras
Best GoPro alternatives
Best VR headset for the 360 experience
Best 4K webcam
Best gimbals
Best camera for video
Best action cameras
Best cameras for vlogging

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
Space.com

Best drone deals: Top discounts from DJI, Parrot, Skydio and others

Here's our round-up of the best drone deals on the market, including big savings over Amazon Prime Day. We've scoured the internet for the best drone deals available and put them in this handy guide, so you know what's what. We've made sure to include something to suit every level of experience and every budget, and with Amazon Prime Day upon us (July 12-13) drone deals are in abundance.
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Tablets for Taking Notes Are All On Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. While shorthand and cursive are handy skills when it comes to hastily jotting ideas, there’s no denying that technology can offer the best of both digital and analog worlds when it comes to note-taking. More than just a glorified smartphone, the best tablets for taking notes also work with a stylus so you can quickly write things down, keep everything organized on a hard drive or cloud, and search through everything later — which is why they’re perfect for high schoolers, college students and professionals.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera Lens#Vr#Gopro#Meta Camera Limited#Facebook Meta#The Meta Three
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
Primetimer

Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons Trailer Explores the Brand's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein

Hulu explores the dark side of the popular lingerie brand in the new trailer for upcoming docuseries Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. Directed by Matt Tyrnauer, Angels and Demons investigates the history of Victoria's Secret and its longtime CEO, billionaire Les Wexner. The trailer takes a look at Wexner and the brand's connections to Jeffrey Epstein and attempts to uncover the truth behind the rise and fall of the legendary brand.
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

10 ways to fix an iPhone that keeps disconnecting from Wi-Fi

Your iPhone may keep disconnecting from Wi-Fi due to issues with either the router or phone. If the router is your problem, try power cycling, updating firmware, or switching frequency. If it’s the iPhone, try restarting it or resetting the network settings. There are few things more annoying than...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This $180 All-in-One Turntable Has Bluetooth and a Built-In Speaker

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. One of the biggest barriers to setting up a home audio system that includes a record player is finding the space for all of the components. Turntables, stereo receivers, and speakers take up a lot more room than a smartphone and Bluetooth headphones. If you’ve run into this issue, we recommend checking out 1-by-One’s Turntable with Built-in Speakers, which is currently 25 percent off on Amazon — a $60 savings. Buy: 1-by-One Turntable...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

First Nothing Phone 1 camera samples appear

While we are anxiously anticipating the release of the Nothing Phone (1) - the first handset from the OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei startup - there are a few mysteries left to discover about it. We learned that it carries a 6.6" 120Hz 1080p OLED display, an upper midrange Snapdragon 778G+...
CELL PHONES
MarketRealist

Why Is the Apple Logo Half-Bitten? The Answer Is Simpler Than Many Think

Apple, as one of the most iconic brands in existence today, likely owes part of its success to the ubiquitous Apple logo. The technology company that Steve Jobs launched in 1976 with Steve Wozniak has become incredibly valuable with a $2.23 trillion market cap. But theories abound online as to the origin of the Apple logo. Why is there a bite out of the apple in the logo?
BUSINESS
RideApart

Chinese Electric Bike Maker Lvneng Introduces NCE-S E-Scooter

Lvneng is an up and coming electric two-wheeler manufacturer from China that has been making a name for itself in Europe. Unlike other Chinese companies, Lvneng focuses on premium features, high-quality, and decent performance. The result are electric two-wheelers that are by no means cheap, but serve as solid alternatives to ICE scooters.
BICYCLES
pocketnow.com

Gen 2 iPhone SE can be yours for free right now

We have great news for those interested in upgrading their current iPhone, as the latest July 4th deals will let you get a second-generation iPhone SE and other great devices with huge discounts. First up, we have the second-generation iPhone SE that can now be yours absolutely free at Cricket...
CELL PHONES
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy