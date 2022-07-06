ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Bond denied for Highland Park shooting suspect

By Associated Press, Glenn Marshall, Erik Runge
 2 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The suspect accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens of others in Highland Park has been formally charged and is set to appear in bond court Wednesday.

Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, was charged with seven counts of murder on Tuesday. The assailant sprayed more than 70 rounds from a rooftop into a crowd attending a Independence Day parade in Highland Park.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said the suspect, if convicted of the first-degree murder charges, would receive a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. He promised that dozens more charges would be sought.

Robert Crimo III | Lake County Major Crime Task Force
Alleged Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

Crimo legally bought five weapons, including two high-powered rifles used in the shooting. Authorities said Tuesday that the purchases were allowed even though police were called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide.

The attack was made on the downtown parade around 10:10 a.m. Monday after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street.

Much more information about the shooting was released on Tuesday — including that the alleged gunman, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, wore a disguise and blended into the crowd he fired upon before he fled the scene and was eventually caught by police.

After the shooting, he went to his mother’s home where he took her car and left the area. He was caught after someone recognized him and phoned North Chicago police.

He was arrested on Route 41 in Lake County after several hours of being wanted. Police said Crimo III was able to drive into Wisconsin and back into Illinois following the shooting.

Crimo is scheduled to appear at the Lake County Courthouse at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

On Tuesday afternoon, the Lake County Coroner’s Office identified six of the seven victims. They are; Catherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park, Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park, Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park, Jacki Sundheimm, 63, of Highland Park, Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park and Nicolas Toledo, 78, of Morales, Mexico.

Anyone with any information, or anyone with video, is urged to call Highland Park police at 847-432-7730 or you can submit a tip to fbi.gov/highlandpark .

