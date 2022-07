When you think of Costco, what comes to mind? Do you think of giant drums of honey, massive Toblerone bars, or an almost 80-pound wheel of parmesan (per MTL Blog)? Maybe it's the massive expanse and sheer selection of items that impress you most. Or, perhaps, it's the prices that sit foremost in your brain. The one thing that can't be denied, however, is that Costco has made a name for itself by introducing its members to a host of unique foods. Some of these items have become favorites with their shoppers.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO