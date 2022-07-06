Watch: Colin Berg With The ODWC Discusses Summertime Crappie Fishing

Work is underway to improve Oklahoma’s WIC Program. As a part of the state plan of operation heading into 2023, WIC is asking for feedback from the public on the different services it offers. News On 6's Autumn Bracey had details on how to take part.
A Porum woman is about to represent Oklahoma in a national pageant next week. She has been using a wheelchair for 28 years following a car crash when she was a teenager. Jennifer Carter is the first Ms. Wheelchair Oklahoma USA. She said she wants people to know her disability doesn't hold her back.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) is sharing a pretty cool video of an alligator in far Southeastern Oklahoma. Check out this alligator sliding into the water in the Red Slough Wildlife Management area southeast of Idabel. The ODWC said it has started two new alligator research projects where...
Comments / 0