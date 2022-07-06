ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

As Iowa prepares to launch 988, some question if the state is ready

By Iowa Public Radio
iowapublicradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting July 16, Iowans needing help for mental health will have a new number to dial – 988. The idea is that Iowans will have an easy number to remember when they need immediate mental health support – that will divert them away from law enforcement. The...

www.iowapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
iowapublicradio.org

A 24-hour abortion waiting period is now enforceable in Iowa

A 24-hour abortion waiting period is enforceable in Iowa as of Friday, according to the state attorney general. The law requires people seeking an abortion to get two separate appointments at least 24 hours apart. At the first appointment, providers have to get written certification from the patient that they...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Airports in five Iowa Cities Splitting $27M in Federal Grants

(Radio Iowa) The U-S Department of Transportation has announced five Iowa airports are splitting 27 million dollars in grants to improve passenger terminals. The Eastern Iowa Airport is getting nearly 20-and-a-half million to EXPAND its passenger terminal. The funding will complete the project to modernize parts of the Cedar Rapids airport that serve commercial passengers. The Des Moines Airport is getting five million dollars toward construction of a new passenger terminal. The Des Moines Airport Authority began making plans for a new terminal as annual passenger traffic crossed the three million mark and a lack of gates for passenger boarding limits new flight options. The Dubuque Regional Airport is getting one-point-three million dollars and that will help pay for improvements to its terminal for passengers. The Washington Municipal Airport is getting nearly 130-thousand dollars for work on its general aviation terminal, which sees an average of about 12-thousand flights a year. The Council Bluffs Municipal Airport, which opened in 1967, is getting 112-thousand-500 dollars to improve accessibility at the airport. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley supported.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Unemployment cuts in Iowa may hurt construction workers

Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse talk about watering your plants. Next week marks 10 years since two Evansdale girls were abducted. Next week marks a somber anniversary in the Cedar Valley. Rail Explorers experience coming to Iowa. Updated: 3 hours ago. Boone, Iowa will soon be the home to...
EVANSDALE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Health
City
Iowa City, IA
WHO 13

Brain-eating amoeba investigated at southern Iowa lake

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — Water tests are being conducted on a lake in southern Iowa on Friday after a Missouri resident became infected with a brain-eating amoeba after visiting an Iowa state park. The Iowa Department of Public Health says the patient ordered the shutdown of the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Covid hospitalizations up in Iowa, cases remain steady

Des Moines, IA- According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the COVID-19 pandemic remained steady in Iowa over the past week with virtually no change in new reported cases. The Des Moines Register reports that the state health department reported 3,980 new COVID cases over the past week, which...
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Life-threatening infection closes beach at southern Iowa state park

DES MOINES, Iowa – A southern Iowa beach is closed due to a life-threatening amoeba. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says swimming is temporarily off-limits at the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County due to a Missouri resident who recently swam at the beach catching a confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Iowans#The Black Hawk County
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Exploring Iowa's impaired waterways

About half of Iowa's waterways are considered impaired, according to a February report on water quality issued by the Iowa Department of Natural resources. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with University of Iowa water quality experts and the hosts of the podcast We All Want Clean Water about what 'impaired' really means when it comes to water and what Iowans can do about it.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WHO 13

Iowa District 3 candidates highlight issues to drive out voters

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne and challenger State Senator Zach Nunn were out discussing issues on Wednesday. Congresswoman Axne was at a roundtable discussion at Planned Parenthood in downtown Des Moines. The event was not an official campaign event, it was a planned discussion with local leaders from the state […]
DES MOINES, IA
hamburgreporter.com

Yard and Garden: Growing hydrangeas in Iowa

Hydrangeas are one of the most popular summerblooming shrubs in the home landscape. Their large flower clusters not only look great in the garden, but also make excellent cut and dried flowers. In this article, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach horticulturists answer common questions about growing hydrangeas in your landscape.
IOWA STATE
2022 Election Expert

Iowa to vote on 1 ballot measure in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 1 statewide ballot measure were certified for the ballot in Iowa in 2022. Description: Adds a right to own and bear firearms to the Iowa Constitution and requires strict scrutiny for any alleged violations of the right brought before a court.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

How does abortion access differ across the Midwest?

The reversal of Roe v Wade has shifted abortion regulation to the states, meaning access to abortion and other healthcare vary widely across state borders. What does this range of rules mean for Iowa and the country?. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with individuals...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

This Study Should Make Iowans Mad

I recently found a study from Wallet Hub which talked about the best cities in America to celebrate the 4th of July. There was not a single city in Iowa that cracked their top 100 list. What a joke. There's a town in Iowa, literally called Independence. I understand Iowa might not have cities with a population of over 1 million people but that shouldn't stop Wallet Hub from showing us some love.
IOWA STATE
hoosieragtoday.com

Another Iowa Derecho This Week

It wasn’t that long ago that many of us had never heard the word “derecho”, but now Iowa has seen three of them in the past three years. Dr. Justin Glisan, Iowa State climatologist, says this particular storm earlier this week started in South Dakota and moved into northern Iowa.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Party at the pump: Iowa gas prices now decreasing

IOWA, USA — After months of paying more at the pump, gas prices are on the decline in Iowa. According to GasBuddy and AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa is approximately $4.56 as of Thursday, down six cents from the previous week. Prices vary...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy