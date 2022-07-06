ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online sports betting guide, terms, promos, boosts, strategy: How to bet on football, golf, or baseball

Cover picture for the articleNow that sports betting is legal in 30 states, it seems like there are advertisements for mobile sports books around every corner. If online sports betting is newly legal in your state, you may want to check it out, but are a little intimidated by how it works. With all the...

CBS Sports

NASCAR at Atlanta odds, start time: Model makes surprising 2022 Quaker State 400 picks, predictions

The NASCAR Cup Series will kick off the second half of its season on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the 2022 Quaker State 400. William Byron turned in a dominant performance at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 in Atlanta in March, leading 111 laps on his way to victory. It was a dominant day for Chevrolet as a manufacturer, with five of the top six finishers driving Chevy Camaros. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday on USA (stream now on FuboTV).
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star WR Cameron Seldon to make college commitment live Thursday on CBS Sports HQ

A coveted athlete from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Cameron Seldon announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Maryland, Penn State and Tennessee. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
numberfire.com

Horse Racing Best Bets for Thursday 7/7/22

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #2 Kleon – Delaware Park R1 (12:30 PM ET) Kleon is facing an easier assignment than last time and looks sure to be thereabouts. He’s made a promising start for his new trainer in two runs at Monmouth Park, and this looks a little easier. Brettmeister has switched barns and has to be respected. Bet Now at FanDuel.
CBS Sports

Predicting which college basketball teams can win the 2023 national championship based on first-round talent

Back in January, CBS Sports found that since the ABA and NBA merged in 1976, every college basketball national champion yielded at least one top-30 pick in the NBA Draft. Forty-four of those 45 teams produced a first-round pick, with only 1987 Indiana failing to hit that checkpoint because there were only 23 first-round picks at the time (Steve Alford went with the No. 26 overall pick). That trend continued this past season with Kansas winning the national championship in large part thanks to Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, who went No. 14 and No. 21 overall, respectively, in June's draft.
CBS Sports

Five-Star PG Kylan Boswell reclassifies: Arizona commit to join team in 2022, enriching title-caliber roster

Arizona's offseason roster transformation took another turn on Wednesday with a surprising twist. Longtime commit Kylan Boswell, a five-star and the No. 3 point guard in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports, announced on social media that he is bumping up his arrival date and will play with the Wildcats next season -- not two seasons from now.
CBS Boston

Boston Renegades playing in Women's Football Alliance title game

REVERE - A professional football team from Massachusetts will be playing for a championship this weekend and it's not the New England Patriots.The Boston Renegades will play the Minnesota Vixen Sunday in Canton, Ohio for the national championship of the Women's Football Alliance.The Renegades won the last three titles and beat the Vixen in last year's championship game. It's the fifth straight season the Renegades have been in the title game.The Women's Football Alliance is a professional full-contact, tackle 11-on-11 league that started play back in 2009."For us to be playing tackle football it's something tremendous and to be in the city of champions, whether you're talking about the Celtics or the Patriots or the Boston Renegades, we're just upholding the legacy that's already been set," Renegades wide receiver Adrienne Smith told WBZ-TV.The game is at 2 p.m. Sunday and can be seen on ESPN 2. They are heading there in style. Robert Kraft is lending the Renegades the Patriots team plane for their flight to Ohio Friday. 
247Sports

Duke's ACC Network Takeover Set for Today

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.: Men's Basketball -- Duke vs. Gonzaga. 2:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.: Baseball -- Duke vs. North Carolina. 6 a.m. – 8 a.m.: Women's Tennis -- ACC Championship. 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Men's Soccer -- Duke vs. Wake Forest. 10 a.m....
CBS Sports

Giants' Sam Long: Steps in for first career save

Long earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, retiring the only batter he faced via strikeout. The Giants led by three entering the ninth inning, but closer Camilo Doval allowed a run to score and was pulled after letting three straight batters reach base with two outs. Long came in to pitch to Jordan Luplow, and the reliever was able to finish the contest with a three-pitch strikeout for the first save of his career. Doval should remain San Francisco's closer for the time being, though Long has impressed with a 1.78 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in mostly low-leverage work across 30.1 innings on the season.
