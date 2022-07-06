ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Recall Gascón effort to submit hundreds of thousands of petition signatures

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GN8k_0gWUMK4700

A large-scale effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is set to deliver roughly 717,000 petition signatures to election officials Wednesday in hopes of putting the fate of the county's top law enforcement officer in the hands of voters.

After announcing their initial plans to recall the D.A. back in late January, organizers are prepared to deliver a literal truckload's worth of signatures to election officials at the county's Registrar Office at around 2 p.m.

In all, the petition only needs 566,857 valid signatures -- or 10% of the county's registered voters.

An initial effort to recall Gascón was initially launched back in 2021, though they were unable to reach the correct number of signatures.

The second effort, which began in January, was reportedly better funded and more organized, as organizers looked to officially initiate a recall.

As for Gascon, he has repeatedly been under fire in recent months, especially after 'I blame Gascón for all this,' says mother of slain El Monte officer of the criminal case of the man who went on to fatally shoot a pair of El Monte police officers in June. The man, Justin Flores, was provided with a plea deal in 2021 that allowed him to avoid jail time, despite a history of arrests.

He has since gone on to rebut that criticism, saying at the time of the plea it was a logical and appropriate decision under the circumstances.

Again in February he made headlines after admitting that the sentence handed down to convicted sex abuser Hannah Tubbs was not adequate.

He has consistently denounced the recall effort, calling it a "partisan power grab," and that he has maintained that his stance, which critics refer to as soft on crime, has not changed since he was elected in 2019.

In all, 37 different cities across the Southland have issued "no-confidence" votes in Gascón's policies, which include a rule against the death penalty, a ban on transferring juvenile defendants to adult court and prohibitions on filing sentencing-enhancements in most cases.

In early January, the Beverly Hills City Council voted unanimously to join the recall effort, while former LAPD chief Charlie Beck rescinded former support he had endorsed back in 2020.

The recall campaign, Recall DA George Gascón, issued a statement on the effort, which read:

"The sheer magnitude of this effort, and time and investment required to get to this point, show how strong the public desire is to remove George Gascón from office. From day one, this recall has been led by the very victims who Gascón has abandoned, ignored and dismissed. When the recall qualifies, he will not be able to ignore them any longer."

He recently shifted on some stances, taking a slightly tougher approach, especially noted in charges he announced on Tuesday in the murder of two women -- Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola in November 2021.

Comments / 2

Related
irvineweekly.com

Irvine Removes Rule Of Two Agenda Setting Policy

On Tuesday, June 21, the Irvine City Council unanimously voted to rescind a rule that dictated the manner in which council members were able to place an item on the agenda. Better known as the “Rule of Two”, the policy was established by a previous council in 2019. The item was reinstated by current Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan in 2021.
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
El Monte, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Elections
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
El Monte, CA
Asbarez News

Elen Asatryan Makes History with Glendale City Council Victory

GLENDALE–Elen Asatryan was elected to the Glendale City Council, finishing second in a field of eight candidates and becoming the city’s first immigrant, first Armenian-American and youngest woman to be elected to the council. She will take her oath of office on Tuesday, July 12 at 8 p.m. inside the Glendale City Hall Council Chambers.
GLENDALE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Beck
davisvanguard.org

Gascón Recall Campaign Turns In Over 700,000 Signatures, Supporters of the DA Push Back

Los Angeles, CA – Wednesday marked the deadline to turn at least 569,000 valid signatures to force the recall of Los Angeles District Attorney to be placed on the ballot. Local media has reported that the campaign has already spent over $8 million to gather 717,000 signature, which they believe will be more than enough—even if up to 20 percent of those signatures are invalidated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Because Citizens Were Armed

Sorrowfully but unsurprisingly, Highland Park - which banned assault weapons in 2013 and fought off legal challenges until a 2015 Supreme Court ruling - was not the only site of gun violence over the July 4 weekend. There were shootings in Philly, New York, Kansas City, Tacoma, Wash., Richmond and Manassas, Va., etc. But Highland Park was the most deadly, and - those overturned lawn chairs on a glad parade route - the most dystopian. As usual, credit for the carnage, large and small, goes to a blood-soaked, ever-shameless NRA, happy to take it. Even as Highland Park residents were still sheltering in place during the manhunt for Crimo, the NRA posted - and kept online - a staggeringly tone-deaf missive. “The only reason you’re celebrating Independence Day is because citizens were armed," says a voiceover with a bald eagle image. "Happy Fourth of July from the National Rifle Association.” Adds a tweet, “We are a country because of brave souls with guns who valued and fought for liberty and freedom.” Shannon Watts of MomsDemand on the horror of a kid on a rooftop in "sniper position" picking off parade-goers: "This isn’t freedom; it’s terrorism.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Gov. Newsom Takes Action to Further Restrict Ghost Guns

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom June 30, signed legislation to take on the gun industry and get more guns off California streets. Gun violence is the leading cause of death among children in the U.S. This legislation directly targets the gun lobby and manufacturers that are preying on children....
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Effort#Election Local#Registrar Office
mynewsla.com

Garcetti Signs To Raise Minimum Wage for Healthcare Workers

Mayor Eric Garcetti Friday signed into law an ordinance raising the minimum wage for people working at some healthcare facilities in the city to $25 per hour. The “Minimum Wage for Employees Working at Healthcare Facilities” initiative, which was brought to the city through a successful petition drive, raises the workers’ minimum wage at affected facilities, adjusting it annually to account for increases in the cost of living.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
orangecountytribune.com

OC cases, deaths in big surge

After a sharp decline on Tuesday, the pace of confirmed new coronavirus cases in Orange County more than doubled in Friday’s report. According to the county health care agency, for the period of July 5-7, confirmed new cases were at 4,583. That’s a rounded average of 1,528, compared to Tuesday’s average of 666.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
125K+
Followers
23K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy