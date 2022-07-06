Officials concerned after missing 7-year-old Massachusetts girl no longer seen with missing mother

According to Massachusetts State Police, in one recent three-day stretch, K9s Barry, Bear and Caber — and their human partners — located three vulnerable missing persons. On June 23, just before noon, Trooper Nicholas D’Angelo and his partner Barry responded to assist Bolton Police with a search for a missing elderly woman with Alzheimer’s who had walked from a driveway into the woods next to her home. Trooper D’Angelo requested the woman’s pillowcase and placed it down at the location where the woman was last seen to allow his dog to get the woman’s scent. The Trooper then deployed Barry, who immediately acquired a track. Barry tracked approximately 15 yards into the woods and alerted in an area of large, dense overgrown bushes. Trooper D’Angelo secured Barry, looked into the thick vegetation, and saw the missing woman crouched deep inside the overgrowth. The woman was not visible from the road or driveway. The woman was taken out of the woods and EMS responded to provide medical care.

