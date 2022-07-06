ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Officials concerned after missing 7-year-old Massachusetts girl no longer seen with missing mother

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is reporting that a 7-year-old Massachusetts girl has gone missing. Springfield, Massachusetts officials say that Ava...

fallriverreporter.com

Comments / 6

Netta Albert
3d ago

mother doesn't have custody so it's kidnapping and now she hasn't been seen with mother get a clue I pray you don't reproduce

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Despite rescue efforts, 26-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in rollover crash this morning

Despite rescue efforts by several people, a 26-year-old Massachusetts woman was killed in a rollover crash this morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 5:55 a.m. Troopers assigned to the State Police-Leominster Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2002 Ford Explorer that had rolled over on Route 2 westbound in Fitchburg around the 97.7 mile marker.
FITCHBURG, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Florida, MA
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after woman killed in crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Police have launched an investigation after a woman was killed in a crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg on Friday morning. Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the westbound side of the highway just before 6 a.m. found a 2002 Ford Explorer that had rolled over near mile marker 97.7, according to Massachusetts State Police.
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating unattended death at West Springfield hotel

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local and state authorities are investigating an unattended death at a West Springfield hotel. West Springfield Police said that officers were originally called to the parking lot of EconoLodge on Elm Street for a report of two possible victims. One person was transported from the...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man accused of inappropriately touching himself in a Kingston movie theatre

KINGSTON, Mass. — Viewers were left shocked after a man was allegedly caught pleasuring himself in a busy movie theatre, according to authorities. Kingston Police say that Dana Mcleod, 28, of Burlington, Connecticut, was apparently watching sexually explicit material and touching himself inappropriately inside Regal Cinemas at the Kingston Mall. Multiple people including at least one child allegedly saw Mcleod performing this act, according to officials.
KINGSTON, MA
WUPE

UPDATE: North Adams Man Missing Since June 21st Found Safe

*UPDATE: The North Adams Police Department posted on Facebook this morning that John Braman has been located and he is safe. No further details were posted at this point. *The story below is from prior to Braman being located. Police in the City of North Adams are searching for a...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Correctional officer charged with manslaughter in the death of murder suspect Timothy McQuesten

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Colonel Darnell S. Weaver announced that the Providence County Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging a correctional officer at the Adult Correctional Institutions with manslaughter in the death of an inmate in 2021, following an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and the Rhode Island State Police. The investigation was initiated in accordance with the Attorney General’s Protocol for the Review of Incidents Involving Use of Deadly Force, Excessive Force and Custodial Death.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police K9 teams find three missing persons in three-day stretch

According to Massachusetts State Police, in one recent three-day stretch, K9s Barry, Bear and Caber — and their human partners — located three vulnerable missing persons. On June 23, just before noon, Trooper Nicholas D’Angelo and his partner Barry responded to assist Bolton Police with a search for a missing elderly woman with Alzheimer’s who had walked from a driveway into the woods next to her home. Trooper D’Angelo requested the woman’s pillowcase and placed it down at the location where the woman was last seen to allow his dog to get the woman’s scent. The Trooper then deployed Barry, who immediately acquired a track. Barry tracked approximately 15 yards into the woods and alerted in an area of large, dense overgrown bushes. Trooper D’Angelo secured Barry, looked into the thick vegetation, and saw the missing woman crouched deep inside the overgrowth. The woman was not visible from the road or driveway. The woman was taken out of the woods and EMS responded to provide medical care.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts and Connecticut officials arrest man for alleged human smuggling

“A Connecticut man was arrested on charges that he allegedly attempted to smuggle an individual from Brazil into the United States. Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, of East Hartford, Conn., was charged with one count of attempted human smuggling. De Lima will appear in federal court in Worcester today before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy