We Try Wednesday: Fentimans Sodas

I love peach melba; it sings of summertime. Raspberries and peaches are the perfect partners, but the best thing about this recipe is that just a few quick elements can make something so special. The ice-cream needs to be frozen solid before it’s blitzed, and cutting it into smaller chunks will help keep it frozen while doing so. Just make sure you have enough space in the freezer to fit it in before you start ...

RECIPES ・ 10 HOURS AGO