MIAMI - A man was arrested after he reportedly stole more than $10,000 in cash from fellow passengers during an American Airlines flight from Argentina to Miami. Diego Radio, 29, has been charged with theft of personal property valued at greater than $1,000 within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States. According to the criminal complaint, Radio stole $10,022 and some pesos from one passenger. The theft was discovered when a flight attendant noted Radio acting suspiciously around the woman and asked her to check her belongings to see if anything was missing. A passenger sitting...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO