Hayden Panettiere on hotel brawl with ex Brian Hickerson: ‘Not my best behavior’

By Riley Cardoza
 2 days ago

Hayden Panettiere is well aware that her hotel brawl with ex Brian Hickerson wasn’t her finest hour.

“It was not my best behavior, it was not anyone’s best behavior,” the actress, 32, told People of the March incident in an interview published Wednesday.

The altercation took place outside of the Sunset Marquis in Los Angeles, with Panettiere trying to break up a fight between her on-again, off-again boyfriend, 33, and fellow patrons.

“It was not as insane as it was made to look, and everyone was OK,” the “Nashville” alum told the magazine.

Panettiere went on to give insight into her decision to reconnect with Hickerson, who was arrested in 2019 on domestic violence charges. Although the case was later dismissed, he was charged again in 2020 and pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a partner.

Hayden Panettiere addressed her and Brian Hickerson’s March hotel fight.

“None of it is OK, and I want to make sure that everybody knows that,” the “Heroes” alum told People of Hickerson’s past behavior. “But I am open to people who are willing to get help and make amends.”

Panettiere noted that the sales executive has “gone to treatment and done his time,” adding, “I’m trying to live in a place of forgiveness.”

She explained that doing so has given her “a lot of inner peace.”

"Not my best behavior," the actress said of the incident.
"Not my best behavior," the actress said of the incident.

When the Golden Globe nominee began dating Hickerson in 2018, she experienced a “very dark time” in her life.

“A lot of women go through what I went through, and I want people to know it’s OK to ask for help,” she told the mag. “I want to make sure that everybody knows that each person who goes through something like that, they’re on their own journey. No two things are exactly alike.”

Panettiere was addicted to alcohol and opioids at the time, and she shared that her “cycle of self-destruction” led her to send daughter Kaya, now 7, to live with dad Wladimir Klitschko in Ukraine.

“It was the hardest thing I ever had to do,” she admitted. “But I wanted to be a good mom to her — and sometimes that means letting them go.”

