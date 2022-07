Mount Pleasant Baseball was defeated by Bettendorf Tuesday night by a score of 6-5 at Duane Banks Stadium in Iowa City. Cooper Keldgord had a double and an RBI at the plate. Zerek Venghaus had a single and an RBI. Jake Ensminger was given the loss on the mound, pitching 3 innings allowing 6 runs, 3 earned on 6 hits with 1 walk and 2 strikeouts. MP Baseball is back on the field on Friday night for their Class 3A-District 5 First Round contest on the road against Marion in Cedar Rapids. That game will start at 7 PM and you can catch live coverage on KILJ.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO