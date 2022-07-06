ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Southern Charm' Exclusive Video: Kathryn Dennis And Chleb Ravenell Share A Disastrous Dinner Date

By Mark Graham
 2 days ago

Let’s face it. True blue Southern Charm fans do not need a SPOILER ALERT to know that the romantic relationship between Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell went kaput back in November of 2021 ; the news was all over the tabloids, Instagram, and TikTok. However, neither party spoke to the press about the split when it happened, so what we’re witnessing going down between these two in Southern Charm Season 8 helps to fill in the blanks about the WHYS and HOWS their split came to be.

Back in Episode 1, we paid witness to Kathryn’s well-known, well-established volatility, as she got all up in the grill of returning cast member Naomie Olindo before directing her ire at her (then) main squeeze, ostensibly for having the gall to engage in conversation with Venita (one of Kathryn’s many frenemies) and, then, failing to escort her out of her own “Great Katsby” 30th birthday party before her legendary temper flared. Episode 2 found Chleb seeking solace and relationship advice from his (quite long-winded) mother, and now in this Decider exclusive clip from Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 3, we get to see these two share an awkward, painful dinner together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7VG4_0gWUIvQU00

A few brief notes (best consumed after watching the clip above):

  • Yes, the plating technique that Kathyrn uses here wouldn’t exactly fly at, say, Le Bernadin (or even at The Original Beef of Chicagoland ), but it IS worth noting that this is the dish that she eats herself; Chleb’s serving has more food, more ingredients, and a significantly better presentation. Kathyrn’s splattered bowl of meatball surprise, much like her life, is discombobulated; you might even say that she served herself a course of metaphor.
  • Looking at Chleb’s watch, it looks like this conversation occurs over the course of about 20 minutes in real time. I’m actually kind of impressed with Kathryn here; she stays calm, rational, and most impressively, avoids giving into the tempest that you just KNOW is swirling within. She lays out her needs and wants clearly; we can only assume that she did a dry run of this conversation with her therapist.
  • “I didn’t know what I was gettin’ into.” Bro. C’mon. What you’re “gettin’ into” is a relationship with Hurricane Kathryn! Her life, warts and all, have been all over TV for the last decade. She’s got two kids; her ex is notorious. If you didn’t know what you were getting into before dating her, let alone before MOVING IN with her, that’s on you.

As stated up top, we already know that this relationship is not long for the world. How will it end, though? We’ll have to keep watching to find out. Until then, pass the grits, but please hold the meatballs.

New episodes of Southern Charm premiere on Bravo on Thursday nights at 9pm, and arrive on Peacock the following day.

Olivia Bouvier
2d ago

I don't know why when women go through something they have to dye their hair blonde. she had beautiful red hair and now she looks hideous.

Trina Jones
1d ago

he is the one on the winning end because he left.....she still has a lot of growing up.to do...a good man was there for her..she chased him away

Lee Lee Castill
2d ago

OMG Kathryn, you look like MiMi from the Drew Carey show! 🤣

