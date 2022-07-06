Rising freshman Preston Carey talks Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Rutgers offers

Preston Carey got his first offer from LSU last month, Preston Carey has gotten offers from some of the top teams in the country. For the soon-to-be high school freshman, it is a recruitment that likely isn’t going to slow down anytime soon.

The Long Island defensive lineman saw his latest offer come in late June from Rutgers.

The class of 2026 defensive lineman, a 15-year-old, is an impressive 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. He is a physically developed athlete who looks like he could handle snaps in the Big Ten right now.

Carey is part of a strong talent influx in Long Island. Dylan Braithwaite and Ian Strong, both Rutgers football commits, are from Long Island. Four-star defensive back Josiah Brown and linebacker Nick Parisi, both class of 2024 recruits, are a big part of the emerging talent in Long Island.

Two weeks ago, Carey was named the Day 2 MVP at the Football University camp in New Jersey. He turned 15-years old this spring.

One day after winning the FBU award, he was offered by Rutgers.

Check out what Preston Carey had to say about his offers from Georgia , LSU and Michigan as well as from Rutgers!

Preston Carey talks Michigan football and the recent offer

"It went great. You know...I went there I connected with the coaches on Twitter and after that, I made a few phone calls and you know, going to all these camps, you know, you see it from the outside and it looks, it looks glamorous, and it looks good. But you know, it's really been a struggle. My dad's been struggling to get me to these camps. And we've only been able to go to so many but you know, I really want to play in the NFL and play DI so when these coaches reach out and it is a drivable distances like 10 hours away as Michigan, we had to go and I was going to perform our best and that's what I did. "But overall, Michigan was amazing. You know, I love the coaches. I love Coach Elston (Mike Elston, defensive line coach), he's a great D-line coach and I was going against great competition. I was going against juniors, seniors, and I was putting out my best I was beating them and I'm only in eighth grade. So I'm only going to get better and the goal is ultimately to be a five-star."

Preston Carey on his recent visit to the Michigan football program

"Michigan was amazing. I mean, I love the culture. I love the history there, they have the All-American wall and you see [Aidan] Hutchinson, you see his dad and you just see the continuous culture of greatness at Michigan. And obviously, they're a playoff contender this year and I think they're just going to continue to get better. "I think their locker room is the best in the country. And that definitely is amazing to me, and I also think their facilities are amazing."

Preston Carey on visiting the Georgia football program

"Fran Brown is amazing. Obviously, he's from New Jersey and that is important to me because he knows what it's like to be up north and be from that environment. But he's a great guy. When I met him, he was holding one of his kids and coach Scott (Tray Scott, defensive line coach) was also near one of his kids. "And that kind of was...I was taken aback because you imagine the national champions and their coaches and they were just way, way more down to earth and I was expecting but that's amazing for me. I've always loved Georgia and the SEC, so it was pretty amazing and surreal to get off the bus."

Preston Carey on how things went at the Georgia football camp

"Honestly I had a really great camp. You know, I like to stay humble, but I did go up against a few college transfers there, they were college players, which I'd never experienced before "But there was a rising sophomore from Old Dominion. He was probably the best competition there and I was banging heads with them every play and that was ultimately you know, the best competition you know, I was beaten and we were going at it. But you know, after that, I kind of knew the path but you know, you never really know what feeling you're gonna get when you get offered by the national champions and I couldn't even put it into words even a week after you know it's just amazing to blessing and I can't wait."

Preston Carey on being offered by the LSU football program

"It was amazing. You know, right off the bat when I got the offer. The first thing I said to coach Cain (Jamar Cain), the D-line coach, when he offered me the first thing I said to him was, genuinely 'Can I just give you a hug?' Because me and my family like I was saying we've been through a lot and you know? "Obviously, anybody's first offer is going to be a surreal, emotional feeling, but I kept myself together. You can't really put it into words. Ever since I was little I've been working towards this and I continue to work towards it. But you know, it's like living the dream and when you're in it, you can't really speak about it. You just live it."

Preston Carey on visiting LSU football in early June

"I went down to LSU and we did a visit and like the facilities were amazing, but then the camp and after that I got offered. I always get noticed of being my size but you know, the way I pull myself up against older competition is an amazing opportunity. I'm always going up against juniors and seniors, and you know that one rare time going up against a college player and it's really a blessing how hard I'm able to play, but it's just awesome for me. I'm gonna continue to do it."

Preston Carey on being offered by Rutgers football in late June

“It went amazing. You know, coach Schiano, he is an amazing man, you know, coaching-wise and just as a man. He sat down with me for an hour and spoke with me. And my father was there – and my father’s an advocate for being a great man off the field. Even though you have God-given talent on the field, he wants me to be a great man off the field. “Coach Schiano was just basically repeating my father’s words and just saying all the right things and that was great to hear because at the end of the day, you know, football is going to be great for me and that’s one of the reasons I am where I am today. But at the end of the day football at some point ends and you always need to be a great man.”

Preston Carey on his thoughts on the Rutgers football experience

“My interest level is definitely high…it’s very close to home. And also it’s the birthplace of football, which is very important. The stadium is amazing. That was my first time touring the stadium and the locker rooms and the whole facility and honestly, I was kind of blown away. “It was really amazing to see and coach Vallone (defensive assistant Scott Vallone) – he’s a great coach, and he’s a great guy. And I very much loved it. And obviously, speaking with coach Schiano after the tour, just made me love it even more. So that definitely could be a top school for me.”

Preston Carey on being offered by Rutgers football and winning the FBU award on the same weekend

“So I actually did day one of FBU and straight from there, I went to Rutgers and I had been connecting with coach Vallone – he went to St. Anthony’s. And that’s how I got that connection. He went to St. Anthony’s and he played [defensive line] Now obviously, he went on to play at Rutgers and I’m going to St. Anthony’s this year and I’ll be playing varsity and that’s how I made that connection.”

