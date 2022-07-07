ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Winneshiek County, Iowa, girl missing since Sunday located safe in Tennessee

By Sam Shilts
 3 days ago

DECORAH, Iowa (WKBT) — Yaritze Pastor Junech, a 16-year-old who had been missing from her residence in Ridgeway, Iowa, since Sunday, has been located and is safe.

Law enforcement in Tennessee located Junech, according to a news release Thursday afternoon from the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office in Decorah.

The case is ongoing, and the release said no additional details will be released at this time.

Previous story:

RIDGEWAY, Iowa (WKBT) — Law enforcement in Winneshiek County reported a 16-year-old girl missing since Sunday.

Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office say Yaritze Pastor Junech left her residence in Ridgeway willingly in the early morning hours of July 3. She left with a white male she met on social media, according to officials.

Law enforcement believe Junech may be traveling to New York or Tennessee. She’s not believed to be in the area.

If you have any information about Junech, please contact the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 563-382-4268.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is working with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, U.S. Marshals Service and FBI.

