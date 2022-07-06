ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man admits attacking rabbi outside synagogue in Chigwell

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has admitted hitting a rabbi over the head with a brick outside a synagogue. Rabbi Rafi Goodwin needed hospital treatment after he was attacked outside his synagogue in Chigwell, Essex, on 16 May 2021, police said. He suffered concussion,...

www.bbc.com

