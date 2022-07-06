Man admits attacking rabbi outside synagogue in Chigwell

A Malawi man was sentenced to life in prison with hard labor for murdering his albino brother in order to sell his body parts as good luck charms, The Times reports. Four others were also sentenced to life for the 2018 killing of Macdonald Masumbuka, while a police officer, a Catholic priest, and a herbalist received lesser sentences of 30 years for their involvement in the crime. People with albinism are killed and forcibly amputated in some cultures where their bones are used in witchcraft. Police found the body of Masumbuka, 22, with his arms and legs removed. His brother, Cassim, allegedly lured him to a graveyard, saying there was a girl there who he could marry. Upon arrival, Masumbuka was ambushed and murdered. Over 170 people with albinism have been maimed or murdered in Malawi in similar attacks since 2014.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO