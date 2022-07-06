ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brighton star Tariq Lamptey switches international allegiance from England to Ghana ahead of World Cup 2022

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

ENGLAND youth star Tariq Lamptey has switched his international allegiance to Ghana ahead of the World Cup.

Brighton’s former Chelsea starlet, 21, has shone for the Seagulls in the Premier League since his move from Stamford Bridge in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWrPy_0gWUFo1u00
Tariq Lamptey has snubbed England to switch his international allegiance to Ghana Credit: Getty

After representing the Three Lions at Under-18, U19 and U20 level, his performances then earned him two caps for the U21s.

However, the full-back qualifies for Ghana through his parents, and the African nation first approached him regarding an international switch in 2020.

Lamptey was in no rush to make up his mind, however, in May he asked England U21 boss Lee Carsley to leave him out of this summer’s European Championship qualifiers while he decided his future.

However, after the influence of his father, Ahmed, and ex-Brighton manager Chris Hughton — a technical advisor for Ghana - he has opted to play for the Black Stars.

Now he will be available for selection for the World Cup in Qatar this November, where Ghana face South Korea, Portugal and Uruguay in Group D.

And he is not the only big-name that Ghana have persuaded to join their ranks.

Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams and Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu have also decided to join Lamptey along with three other players.

The president of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku revealed the news on social media last night.

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

Sharing a snap of him shaking hands with the player’s father, he wrote: “Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford_Yeboah available for national selection.

“Below, yours truly with the Dad of Tariq (Ahmed). Bro, thanks for the trust and your determination to see Ghana succeed.”

An official statement from the country’s FA also added: “We have always maintained that we will not limit ourselves to only a small group of players but would scout top talents across the globe who are ready to sacrifice for the nation and take us to the next level.”

Fifa rules permit footballers to switch international allegiance as long as they have not made over three senior appearances for a nation before the age of 21.

Speculation has also been rife that Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah are also set to give up their England career to join the Ghanian ranks.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tottenham drops Harry Kane bombshell amid recent Bayern Munich links

Harry Kane is one of the world’s best strikers, and as such he’s frequently being linked with moves away from Tottenham to join some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Amid the latest rumors surrounding the English talisman, Kane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who run the risk of losing their own star striker Robert Lewandowski during the summer transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hughton
Person
Tariq Lamptey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allegiance#Chelsea#The Three Lions#U19#U21s#African#England U21#European Championship#Bonus 50 Free
Daily Mail

MATT BARLOW: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy refused to back Mauricio Pochettino or Jose Mourinho in the transfer market... now he has broken a habit of a lifetime to give Antonio Conte exactly what he wants and Spurs are recruiting with sense

The first phase of Antonio Conte's Tottenham revolution proved a resounding success and phase two has made an impressive start. The Italian has five new signings on board with more to follow as his squad fly to South Korea on Saturday for two pre-season fixtures, having persuaded chairman Daniel Levy to ditch the habit of a lifetime and strike quickly and decisively in the transfer market.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Korea
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
TravelNoire

Traveler Story: Exploring The West African Nation Of Togo

Jessy Bernard is a 31-year-old proud Haitian American who works in marketing. When she lived in the United States, she enjoyed being surrounded by the lively Haitian community and lived in cities like Boston, New York, and Miami. Having relocated to Accra, Ghana, today Jessy still lives among beautiful Black faces. She enjoys exploring the region, and venturing to other West African countries, including Togo.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
583K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy