ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

TALAT - CHOPPER RESCUE ON MOUNTAINTOP

WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mountain climber reportedly fell "hundreds...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Chopper#Climber#Altitude#Accident
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

30 Cows Come to the Rescue to Help Orphaned Seal Return Home

An orphaned seal pup named "Celebration" was only a few days old when her mother was separated from her in July. Her discovery on land was not made by humans, which makes for an unexpected and interesting occurrence. She was found by a herd of 30 cows who had gathered...
ANIMALS
BBC

A family lost at sea

Fleeing Vietnam, Lauren Vuong’s family almost died. Settled in the US all she wanted was to fulfil her parents’ dream of finding their rescuers.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Update: Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park triggers evacuations in Wawona

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- A wildfire burning in Yosemite National Park has triggered a mandatory evacuation order for Wawona early Friday evening, officials said. Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management tweeted about the mandatory evacuation order at 5:18 p.m. Friday, saying that both the community of Wawona and the park's Wawona Campground. The tweet included a link to the current evacuation map.The fire is burning near a grove of California's famous giant sequoia trees. As of Friday afternoon, the fire has scorched about 466 acres near the southern entrance to the park. The area was closed to visitors Thursday so...
WAWONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy