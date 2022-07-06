TALAT - CHOPPER RESCUE ON MOUNTAINTOP

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- A wildfire burning in Yosemite National Park has triggered a mandatory evacuation order for Wawona early Friday evening, officials said. Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management tweeted about the mandatory evacuation order at 5:18 p.m. Friday, saying that both the community of Wawona and the park's Wawona Campground. The tweet included a link to the current evacuation map.The fire is burning near a grove of California's famous giant sequoia trees. As of Friday afternoon, the fire has scorched about 466 acres near the southern entrance to the park. The area was closed to visitors Thursday so...

