TALAT - CHOPPER RESCUE ON MOUNTAINTOP

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
Coco is one seriously lucky dog. Doorbell camera video shared by Storyful shows the terrifying moment the 8-month-old Yorkie was picked up by a bald eagle outside a family home in Metlakatla, British Columbia, on June 16. The bird swooped down and swiftly picked up the pup, who screamed; the...
A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
An orphaned seal pup named "Celebration" was only a few days old when her mother was separated from her in July. Her discovery on land was not made by humans, which makes for an unexpected and interesting occurrence. She was found by a herd of 30 cows who had gathered...
THIS is the shocking moment a one-year-old plummeted head first from a balcony - before being saved by an unwitting passerby. Footage shows the tot making the terrifying fall out of a porch in the northern Turkish city of Amasya. The youngster's drop was then broken as he then bounced...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- A wildfire burning in Yosemite National Park has triggered a mandatory evacuation order for Wawona early Friday evening, officials said. Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management tweeted about the mandatory evacuation order at 5:18 p.m. Friday, saying that both the community of Wawona and the park's Wawona Campground. The tweet included a link to the current evacuation map.The fire is burning near a grove of California's famous giant sequoia trees. As of Friday afternoon, the fire has scorched about 466 acres near the southern entrance to the park. The area was closed to visitors Thursday so...
Comments / 0