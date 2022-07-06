ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groom slammed for his ‘lazy’ wedding outfit during his vows but people are also divided over the ‘cheap’ decor too

By Lydia Hawken
 5 days ago
LIVE band or DJ. Three-course meal or buffet. Traditional vows or personal speeches. If there's one thing we've learnt about weddings over the years, it's that the possibilities are endless.

And whatever you settle on, there are some people who will still find something to criticise.

The couple's choices were slammed by members of Reddit's Wedding Shaming forum Credit: Reddit

Earlier this week, members of Reddit's Wedding Shaming forum were up in arms about a "lazy" groom's outfit.

Sharing a photo of the bride and groom exchanging their vows, an acquaintance of the couple savagely wrote: "Imagine spending hundreds of dollars on a dress only for your groom to wear his weekday s***kickers and not even tuck in his shirt."

Slamming the man's casual short-sleeved shirt and trousers, one user replied: "It's about unequal effort. If it looks like the bride has been putting a ton of money and effort into her outfit and the groom just rolled up in any old thing, it's trashy and disrespectful."

Another added: "I’ll never understand why women go all out and men get to wear jeans and a T-shirt."

Meanwhile, a third said: "These 'country' weddings seem to always have a girl dressed for a formal event and guy who can't be bothered to buy a nice outfit."

However, others were more preoccupied with the arch the couple exchanged their vows in front of.

"I don’t usually like to be rude about cheap decor," a fourth said. "But is that a printed background hung in front of natural outdoors?!"

"I know it's probably just 'the woods' out back behind that place and not like Zion National Park or anything, but it SURELY would have looked far better than that printout," a fifth said.

A sixth joked: "Bride/groom touring the venue: 'Wow this view is gorgeous. We should block it with a photo of a different outdoor venue!'"

Jumping to their defence, another wrote: "If they’re happy with each other’s outfit choices and their decor then I don’t see the problem.

One more replied: "Why shouldn’t the groom wear what he feels comfortable/like himself in?"

Comments / 33

Sassafras T☕️
4d ago

Weddings are expensive.. unless someone is paying for mine or helping … I’d personally say shut the H up… you don’t know my pocketbook nor bills… 💭

Reply
29
Terry Poplin
4d ago

Judgement of others not nice honey it's in the bible..if they are happy honey doesn't matter what u wear..look around how others are casual and happy they are..😇😇

Reply
12
Brenda Williams
4d ago

Evil will always be lirking somewhere to critisize those that are trying to do right, that was tgeir day, of they're satisfied all the talk is like wind in the clouds never seen .

Reply
10
