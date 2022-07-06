ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, LA

LSU flips in-state 2024 linebacker from Missouri

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The dominoes continue to fall for Brian Kelly and his coaching staff. The Tigers landed three prospects on July 4th (all class of 2023), and on July 5th, three-star in-state linebacker Xavier Atkins announced his commitment to play for LSU at the next level.

Atkins is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker from Jonesboro, Louisiana, where he plays for Jonesboro-Hodge High School. The Jonesboro-Hodge Tigers finished last season 10-4 with a loss to Amite in the Louisiana Class 2A semifinals.

He becomes the second commit in the 2024 class and the first linebacker. Maurice Williams is his only cohort in that class, but things could change quickly as LSU is expected to be in contention for many players as they announce their commitments this month.

Atkins was committed to playing for Missouri until he committed from one Tiger team yesterday to join another one, one that felt more like home. It’s been a great past few days if you are a Tigers fan.

List

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

