Denver, CO

Broncos QB Russell Wilson not fazed by mistakes

By Jon Heath
 3 days ago
Every quarterback makes mistakes. Nobody is perfect, not even Tom Brady.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will make mistakes this fall. He’s made mistakes this offseason and he’ll make mistakes during training camp and preseason.

What will be important for the Broncos during games this season is how Wilson responds to those mistakes. Denver can’t afford to have the offense spiral out of control if Wilson can’t get past a hiccup.

The veteran quarterback has already demonstrated this offseason that he’s capable of quickly bouncing back after mistakes.

Wilson threw an interception on the first play of a practice session in May during offseason workouts and coach Nathaniel Hackett was pleased with how the quarterback responded.

“The first play didn’t go very well today, and he just bounced right back, went right back into it, and wasn’t fazed at all,” Hackett said. “As a quarterback, kind of like a corner, you have to live in every play and once that play is over, move onto the next.

“It’s that simple, and that’s something I’ve been able to see him do and that’s why we practice. We practice to be able to find our limitations.”

The Broncos are confident that Wilson will bounce back from mistakes this season. Fans in Denver will also be pleased to know that the quarterback doesn’t make them often. Wilson threw just six interceptions last year, marking the sixth time in his career he’s had fewer than 10 interceptions.

That’s quite an improvement from the turnover-prone quarterback play the Broncos have had in recent seasons.

Comments / 3

Jay Fisher
3d ago

Wilson has the ability to be a 1st rated QB and I know this because I watched him in Seattle since his rookie season! But, I still think he has a fear of the broken middle finger last year because he doesn't want to reinjure that finger because it is very possible that if broken again, it might be a career ending injury! He's Great! But he is still human! See you in Seattle on the 1st Monday of the season Wilson! God 🙏 Bless bro!

Reply
2
 

