Di Maria to fly to Italy THIS WEEK, Tottenham set to ‘SIGN’ Spence whilst Ajax CLOSE IN on Bergwijn – transfer news LIVE

JUVENTUS are steps away from completing a sensational deal for Argentinian star Angel Di Maria.

The former Paris Saint-Germain winger is set to fly to Turin this week and complete his free transfer.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly close to landing sought-after Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence for north of £15 million.

However, the North London outfit are on the verge of losing Dutchman Steven Bergwijn who will be heading to Ajax this summer.

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news across the globe...

Bergwijn to Ajax confirmed

Tottenham have agreed to sell Steven Bergwijn to Ajax for £25.6million, according to reports.

The Netherlands winger is expected to pen a five-year deal with the Dutch side upon completing his medical today, The Athletic reported.

Bergwijn became surplus to requirements at Spurs, and chose to join Ajax to participate in the Champions League along with regular game time, the report adds.

Several English clubs were also interested in the 24-year-old.

Lingard to West Ham discussed

West Ham should should end their interest in Jesse Lingard if he’s not committed to joining the club.

That’s according to Hammers legend Frank McAvennie.

He told West Ham Zone: “I don’t know what’s happening with Lingard, I think that’s a funny one. Me personally, I don’t know if I’d pursue that.

“I just think he’s, it’s as if he’s waiting on other clubs coming in for him and it’s not happening. So I don’t want us to be a club which is ‘the only ones that wanted me,’ sort of thing.

“West Ham have gone by that now. If you don’t want to come to West Ham then go elsewhere.

“They shouldn’t pursue somebody that doesn’t want to go, but you never know what’s been said between David Moyes and Lingard. I don’t know whether he’s on holiday again, or what the situation is.

“I’d like to think if he’s stalling, then West Ham should pull the plug on him.”

Broja crunch talks planned

Chelsea owner Thomas Tuchel will have crunch talks with Thomas Tuchel over in-demand striker Armando Broja’s future.

The Albanian attacker is being pursued by West Ham, Everton, and Newcastle.

And Boehly intends to sit down with Tuchel to decide whether to let him leave or not, according to the Daily Mail.

Neymar set for PSG stay

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Neymar have been dealt a blow as new PSG boss Christophe Galtier is keen to keep the Brazilian.

An exit looked to be on the cards following comments from PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who spoke about moving away from the “flashy, bling-bling” model.

But Galtier is a huge fan of Neymar and he intends to keep the 30-year-old.

In his first press conference as PSG boss Galtier said: “He’s one of the best in the world.

“What coach wouldn’t want to have him? I’ve a very clear idea of what I’ll expect from him.

“Of course I want him to stay.”

Paqueta ‘snubs several Prem clubs’

Lucas Paqueta has reportedly snubbed the chance to join Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City.

North London rivals Arsenal and Spurs were both keen, while Man City also allegedly made contact with the player’s camp over a potential move.

Now ESPN Brazil claims that Paqueta is set to remain at Lyon.

They state that none of the English trio were able to advance talks with the South American’s representatives over a deal.

De Ligt ‘wants Bayern transfer’

Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt allegedly has his heart set on joining Bayern Munich – but Juventus’ asking price could scupper the move.

The Dutch defender, 22, has been heavily linked with a Turin exit this summer after admitting he may reject a new contract offer.

That is according to Bild’s Christian Falk, who claims that De Ligt wants to sign for the Bundesliga giants but the club may not be able to afford him.

He tweeted: “Matthijs de Ligt told @juventusfc that he wants a transfer to @FCBayern. Juve and Bayern are now in contact. But: Bayern won‘t pay the requested amount of €70m.”

He added: “@FCBayern know that @ChelseaFC is also interested in Matthijs de Ligt and Chelsea can offer a higher transfer-fee.

“But Bayern know that the player would prefer to move to Munich if the clubs can agree on a deal.”

Fulham close in on Pereira

Fulham are reportedly closing in on the signing of Andreas Pereira after Manchester United accepted a £10million offer.

After a loan stint with Flamengo, he now looks set to return to England, with the one-cap international poised to link up with the Cottagers.

SunSport recently revealed how the West London outfit had made an approach to bring the former Valencia loanee to Craven Cottage.

And now according to BBC Sport, United have accepted a £10m proposal.

It is understood that Fulham will fork out an initial £8m, with a further £2m to be paid in add-ons.

A three-year deal is claimed to have been agreed, with an official announcement expected soon.

Pogba set for Juventus medical

Paul Pogba will have a Juventus medical at the weekend after agreeing terms with the Italians.

The 29-year-old left Manchester United when his contract ran out at the end of June.

And a return to Turin has always seemed his most likely destination.

Now, respected Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla reports that Pogba will visit Juve’s training base on “Saturday and Sunday” to seal the deal.

It is said he will pen a four-year deal with a sizeable signing-on fee.

The World Cup winner is set to earn a basic salary of around £150,000 a week.

Southampton in talks with Aribo

Southampton are in talks with Rangers about signing midfielder Joe Aribo.

The 25-year-old has rejected a contract offer from Rangers amid interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

The Scottish giants are refusing to accept less than the £10million release clause in the versatile playmaker's contract.

And the Saints are preparing a four-year deal with the 20-cap Nigerian keen on the south coast switch.

SunSport understands transfer discussions could see an agreement reached within the next 48 hours.

Ibrahimovic plays on

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly agreed a paycut to shun retirement and sign a new one-year extension at AC Milan.

The Swedish striker is currently battling back from injury but has agreed a new deal to continue playing until he is at least 41.

Ibrahimovic, 40, became a free agent last week following the expiry of his contract at AC Milan.

The star was almost forced into retirement recently due to a severe knee injury.

He played without an ACL for six months and now faces a gruelling period of recovery after undergoing surgery.

However, the Serie A champions were eager to retain the services of the former Manchester United, Inter and Barcelona maverick.

Good morning football fans

Manchester United have completed the signing of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

Dutch ace Malacia put pen to paper on a contract with United that runs until 2026.

And an option to extend for another 12 months was also embedded in the deal.

The Red Devils claim the fee is £12.9million with a further £1.75m in add ons for the left-back.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are having internal differences regarding a potential swoop for United wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to SunSport’s Andy Dillon, new Blues owner Todd Boehly is a major fan of Ronaldo but must now convince manager Thomas Tuchel to go for him.

Tuchel and Boehly will hold talks on whether to follow up with a firm offer for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner or invest elsewhere in the squad.

The German coach thinks Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and defenders are the priority after losing key centre-backs this summer.

But the American chairman wants a marquee signing to launch his regime after taking over last month in a £4.25billion deal.

And Juventus have reached an agreement to re-sign ex- United star Paul Pogba, according to Sky Sports.

Pogba rejoins Juve on a free transfer after running down his Red Devils contract last month.

The star midfielder spent six years at Old Trafford after his record-breaking transfer in 2016 but struggled to meet expectations.

The France international played the best football of his career during his four-year tenure with the Bianconeri.

Finally, Tottenham are finalising a deal to bring in Barcelona ace Clement Lenglet on loan.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, only the minor details between Barca and Spurs are left to sort out.

Lenglet has already agreed on personal terms with the North Londoners.

According to Mundo Deportivo, all that is left to negotiate is the defender's wages.

Tottenham chiefs are keen for Barcelona to pay some of the France international's salary while he is out on loan.

This is currently a sticking point, but a deal is still expected to get done in the near future.

Good morning football fans

Manchester United have completed the signing of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

Dutch ace Malacia put pen to paper on a contract with United that runs until 2026.

And an option to extend for another 12 months was also embedded in the deal.

The Red Devils claim the fee is £12.9million with a further £1.75m in add ons for the left-back.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are having internal differences regarding a potential swoop for United wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to SunSport’s Andy Dillon, new Blues owner Todd Boehly is a major fan of Ronaldo but must now convince manager Thomas Tuchel to go for him.

Tuchel and Boehly will hold talks on whether to follow up with a firm offer for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner or invest elsewhere in the squad.

The German coach thinks Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and defenders are the priority after losing key centre-backs this summer.

But the American chairman wants a marquee signing to launch his regime after taking over last month in a £4.25billion deal.

And Juventus have reached an agreement to re-sign ex- United star Paul Pogba, according to Sky Sports.

Pogba rejoins Juve on a free transfer after running down his Red Devils contract last month.

The star midfielder spent six years at Old Trafford after his record-breaking transfer in 2016 but struggled to meet expectations.

The France international played the best football of his career during his four-year tenure with the Bianconeri.

Finally, Tottenham are finalising a deal to bring in Barcelona ace Clement Lenglet on loan.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, only the minor details between Barca and Spurs are left to sort out.

Lenglet has already agreed on personal terms with the North Londoners.

According to Mundo Deportivo, all that is left to negotiate is the defender's wages.

Tottenham chiefs are keen for Barcelona to pay some of the France international's salary while he is out on loan.

This is currently a sticking point, but a deal is still expected to get done in the near future

Juventus reach Pogba agreement

Juventus have reached an agreement to re-sign ex-Manchester United star Paul Pogba, according to Sky Sports.

Pogba rejoins Juve on a free transfer after running down his United contract last month.

The star midfielder spent six years at Old Trafford after his record-breaking transfer in 2016 but struggled to meet expectations.

The France international played the best football of his career during his four-year stint with the Bianconeri

Ron to watch

Manchester United have to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation as soon as possible, according to club legend Gary Neville.

That is because the transfer saga could affect new manager Erik ten Hag’s bid of rebuilding the team after a disastrous season.

Neville tweeted: “The only important factor with the Ronaldo situation is that it’s dealt with decisively and quickly.

“This can’t be a saga that takes the focus away from Erik ten Hag bedding in period for the next two months”

Ronaldo given ‘indefinite leave’

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has “effectively been given indefinite leave” after his transfer bombshell.

Ronaldo wasn’t part of the returning players for pre-season training on Monday as he was given extra time off due to family reasons.

United are insisting that his absence is genuinely down to personal issues and that he is not for sale.

However, The Telegraph claims that it is “unclear” when he will return and that there is doubt over whether he will fly to Asia and Australia on Friday with the rest of the squad for the club’s pre-season tour.

The report adds that it all “effectively amounts to a case of indefinite leave” for the United star.

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Pereira to Fulham

Manchester United outcast Andreas Pereira is set to sign for Fulham, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Romano tweeted: “Andreas Pereira to Fulham, here we go!

“Full agreement in place on player side, three year deal with option for further season.

“Manchester United will receive £10m plus £3m add ons, deal was already agreed between clubs last week. Now it’s all set to be done”

De Ligt agreement

Juventus ace Matthijs de Ligt has reached a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich.

That is according to Sport1, who claim that De Ligt has sealed a deal with Bayern.

That would be a huge transfer blow for Chelsea, who have made the centre-back a top target.

Manager Thomas Tuchel needs reinforcement at the back after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively

Ard and fast

Chelsea have shown interest in Bayern Munich ace Benjamin Pavard.

Pavard has held talks with Bayern about leaving the club this summer.

According to Sky Germany, the talks “do not rule out a separation” as the full-back is unhappy at potentially losing his place in the team after Noussair Mazraoui’s signing from Ajax.

Chelsea are said to have already “signalled an interest” in the France International, whose deal runs until 2024 but the club could cash in if he remains unhappy

Lisandro Martinez demand

Ajax star Lisandro Martinez has told his club that he wants to quit the club and move to the Premier League.

Martinez is wanted by both Manchester United and Arsenal to bolster their backlines this summer.

The two clubs have both been haggling with the Amsterdam giants over the centre-back's transfer fee.

But it is United that appear to be leading the chase after offering just shy of £40million for the defender.

Now both the Red Devils and the Gunners have received a major boost after reports emerged that the Argentina international has told Ajax he wants to leave for England

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Hickey Brentford bound

Brentford are closing in on a £19million move for Bologna ace and Arsenal target Aaron Hickey.

Hickey is set to sign a five-year deal with the Bees, who tried to land him back in January.

The final touches of the deal are yet to be completed but Brentford are hopeful the left-back will fly to London for a medical early next week.

Arsenal have been interested in the Scotland international but look set to miss out

First Dybs for Paulo

Paulo Dybala is considering a move to the Premier League this summer with Arsenal and Manchester United interested.

Dybala left Juventus when his contract expired at the end of last month and is now a free agent with Inter Milan heavily linked with a swoop.

According to Sky Sport Italia, however, the Nerazzurri have put the forward on stand-by following the return of Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea.

The 28-year-old will now look to the Prem as his next potential destination as Arsenal have been in contact with his agent in a bid to lure him to North London.

Manager Mikel Arteta needs another striker despite the signing of Gabriel Jesus after he lost both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

United, on the other hand, are likely to lose Cristiano Ronaldo and need a replacement for Edinson Cavani

Ronaldo wages slashed

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly “upset” that his wages have been cut by 25 per cent.

United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League this coming season has resulted in reduction across the board at Old Trafford.

And the salary slash is one of the reasons Ronaldo has asked to leave the Red Devils, according to Manchester Evening News.

Sources claim the 37-year-old is “upset” his wages next season will drop by a quarter.

The forward penned a contract worth £480,000-a-week when he made an emotional return to United last year.

That will now go down to a basic weekly salary of £360,000 for the Portugal international

More on Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is “happier” in the Premier League because he knows he is admired for his success at Tottenham.

As reported earlier, Pochettino wants to come back to the Prem but would never consider Arsenal due to his Spurs past.

A close friend said: “Mauricio has never hidden his belief that he feels happier in the Premier League than anywhere else.

“He loves it in England and he also knows he is admired here for what he has done in the past”

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Pochettino wants Maur

Mauricio Pochettino is targeting a Premier League comeback after his dismissal as Paris Saint-Germain manager.

Pochettino is already eyeing the next major vacancy in the Prem as he prepares for a quick return to top flight football.

The ex-Tottenham boss has retained his home in London even after being fired by Spurs in 2019.

Chairman Daniel Levy was keen on bringing the Argentine back last summer only for Poch to stay on in Paris.

With Antonio Conte now installed and in command at Tottenham, the door appears to be closed.

But while his love for Spurs means Pochettino would rule out the prospect of joining Arsenal if Mikel Arteta was shown the door, SunSport understands he would be willing to consider any other ambitious and serious Prem club

Cristiano Ronaldo EXCLUSIVE

Chelsea are having internal differences regarding a potential swoop for Manchester United wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to SunSport’s Andy Dillon, new Blues chairman Todd Boehly is a major fan of Ronaldo but must now convince manager Thomas Tuchel to go for him.

Tuchel and Boehly are set to hold talks on whether to follow up with a firm offer for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner or invest elsewhere in the squad.

The German coach thinks Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and defenders are the priority, having lost key centre-backs this summer.

But the American supremo wants a marquee signing to launch his regime after taking over last month in a £4.25billion deal