The J.D. Power 2022 Initial Quality Study (IQS) was recently released, and it has presented some mixed results for FoMoCo thus far. Both Ford and Lincoln owners experienced more problems overall compared to 2021, though both brands still rank above the overall industry average. In terms of individual models, the Ford Bronco Sport ranked third in the small SUV segment, while the Lincoln Nautilus topped the mid-size premium SUV ranks, the Ford Ranger beat out its competition to become the highest-ranked mid-size pickup, and the Ford Super Duty finished as the second-best large heavy-duty pickup. The Super Duty was also joined by its Ford F-Series stable mate in that regard, as the Ford F-150 ranked as one of the top light-duty pickups with the highest initial quality, too.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO