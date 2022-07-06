ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal can land Marco Asensio transfer for just £22m as Real Madrid look to cash in on winger

By Kealan Hughes
 5 days ago

REAL MADRID want to cash in on Marco Asensio this summer amid transfer interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Spaniard, 26, is keen to move in search of more game time with AC Milan also believed to be interested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2lH0_0gWU5d4C00
Real Madrid are ready to sell Marco Asensio Credit: Getty

Asensio has just one year remaining on his contract which is why Real Madrid are willing to let him go.

And according to Tuttomercato Los Blancos will sell the winger if they receive a bid worth £22million.

Asensio was offered a new deal by Real but he has missed the deadline of June 20 to put pen to paper.

The winger wanted a wage increase and is eager for more game time, which he might be more likely to find elsewhere.

Arsenal are unable to promise more minutes given Bukayo Saka already occupies a role on the right-flank, and Liverpool are in the same situation with Mo Salah.

Serie A champions AC Milan may hold an advantage in the race to sign Asensio because of that, though the Prem duo could offer more money.

Reports suggest both Arsenal and Liverpool would be willing to offer Asensio £110,000-a-week, considerably more than Real's £70k-a-week offer.

Asensio is willing to stay at the Bernabeu but only if he receives a wage increase after his impressive 2021-22 season.

Only Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr scored more than Asensio's 12 goals, but despite his good form, he ranked just 15th in Los Blancos' ranking of minutes played.

