Man Assaulted, Robbed Early Wednesday In South-Central Lincoln Neighborhood

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–Police are investigating a robbery reported early Wednesday morning in a south-central Lincoln neighborhood, where a man was attacked when he went to meet a woman. Investigators say...

News Channel Nebraska

LPD responds to gunshots, one residence damaged from potential bullets

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a call of gunshots being heard several hours beforehand Thursday night. On July 7 around 7:15 p.m., officers said they were called to the 900 block of S 29th Street on the report of gunshots being heard three hours prior. Officers...
Gunfire Hits a Central Lincoln Home on Thursday

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 8)–Police are investigating a case where gunshots were fired and hit a central Lincoln home sometime between Thursday afternoon and evening. Investigators say they were called just before 7pm to the 900 block of South 29th Street, where they found damage to the front window of one of the homes. Officers found three suspected bullets inside the home.
Two People Arrested Related to Burglary at an East Lincoln Restaurant

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 8)–A burglary appears to have been an inside job at an east Lincoln restaurant and has landed two people in jail. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Friday said officers were called to Buffalo Wings and Rings just off of 68th and “O” shortly before 9am Thursday about the burglary. Officers got permission from the owner to look over security video, which showed someone, later identified as the kitchen manager, 35-year-old Timothy Newsom, returning after hours and turning off the security system. A suspected accomplice, 31-year-old Jessica Roman, is then seen going into the restaurant.
Arsonist sets fire to free library at Lincoln church, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A free library at a local church was set on fire and destroyed by an unknown person, Lincoln Police say. The fire was reported around 1:31 p.m. on Wednesday at the United Church of Christ near 63rd and Adams Street. A pastor told officers someone...
Restaurant Burglary An Inside Job

Lincoln Police were called to Wings and Rings at 6822 O Street around 9 Thursday morning on the report of a belated burglary. Officers spoke with the owner and they reviewed store security video. The kitchen manager, 35 year old Timothy Newsom was seen returning to the business after hours. Newsom used his keys and disarmed the store security system. He then spoke with 31 year old Jessica Roman and she was told to travel to the business after he left and the doors would be unlocked.
Neb. deputy dies of medical issue after making arrest

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is mourning a deputy who died in the line of duty on June 22. Deputy Jeff Hermanson, 45, began to feel ill shortly after arresting a stolen car suspect, according to KETV. Hermanson was rushed to the hospital where he died from a heart issue, the report said.
85 Vehicles Stolen In Lincoln In June, 2022

Lincoln Police report there were 86 vehicles stolen in the Capital City during the month of June. Compared to June of 2021, that is a 34.4% increase in auto thefts There were 64 reported in June of last year. LPD also reports of the vehicles stolen in June, 42.9% were...
LPD Releases Photos of Suspect In Wednesday’s Bank Robbery

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 7)–Lincoln Police on Thursday morning released surveillance photos taken from inside the U.S. Bank at 27th and Ticonderoga in north Lincoln, where a robbery took place just after noon on Wednesday. Captain Todd Kocian says a man walked in and said he needed to make a...
'It sounded like an explosion': Car crashes into Omaha house

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha homeowner thought she heard an explosion and realized a car had crashed into her house early Friday morning. Mona McGregor lives near 67th Avenue and Western Street. She said she ran upstairs around 5 a.m. when she heard the loud noise but could only see the headlights of the car below because they had broken down her front door.
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Two previously missing boys are home safe

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said two previously missing boys are safe after a search Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. According to LPD, the 12-year-old and 10-year-old, who were last seen around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, were later found. Officials said one of them was safely located...
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Gun, other items stolen from home

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A firearm, among other items, was stolen from a Lincoln home Tuesday night. LPD said officers were dispatched to an address in the 7700 block of Phares Drive on a report of a theft from an open garage on July 6 at 8:40 a.m. The report said...
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Man beaten by four men during attempted park rendezvous

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man attempting to meet an unknown woman in a Lincoln park reported being beaten and robbed early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., Lincoln Police Department said they were called to the area of 30th and D Street on the report of a robbery. When arriving to the...
Multiple garages damaged in fire at Lincoln apartment complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — UPDATE: Lincoln Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Nancy Crist says 22 garages have some sort of damage after a fire late Thursday night. Fire Inspector Chris Crocker suspects a lightning strike could have been the cause of the blaze at an apartment complex in north Lincoln.
kfornow.com

Missing Inmate Arrested In Iowa

(KFOR NEWS July 7, 2022) An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) has been arrested by the Iowa State Patrol. Deonte Hill was taken into custody on Sunday, July 3, 2022. He left CCC-O on March 21, 2022. Hill started his sentence December 19, 2019....
Semi crashes into two Lincoln backyards

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Chaos unfolded in a northwest Lincoln neighborhood Wednesday morning when a semitrailer truck went out of control. The truck left Northwest 48th Street, near Interstate 80, running through a fence and tearing through two homes’ backyards. “[The truck] hit the curb on the opposite...
Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) -The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the people injured in the three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. Officials say Yomna Ibrahim Elbandrawy of Omaha, NE was the driver of the 2018 Mercedes and is still in the hospital. Mostafa Elgayesh of Omaha, NE, a passenger in the 2018 Mercedes, is also still hospitalized at the University of Iowa and in critical condition.
