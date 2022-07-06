ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Theatre Review: ‘Something Rotten!’ at the Newtowne Players

By Lindsey Pommerenck
mdtheatreguide.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my favorite types of musicals are those that are an ardent love letter to the fans themselves. They celebrate the dedication of musical theatre lovers by throwing in as many references as possible that avid fans will recognize, but with enough universal humor for everyone to enjoy. The Newtowne...

mdtheatreguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek actor, dies at 74

24 actr Gregory Itzin has died at age 74. The actor's manager, Lisa Gallant, confirmed the news Friday, adding that Itzin died from complications that arose during an emergency surgery. He previously had a heart attack on stage during a 2015 performance as William Shakespeare's Falstaff. Emmy-winning 24 producer Jon...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Gregory Itzin, '24' and 'The Mentalist' Actor, Dead at 74

Gregory Itzin, perhaps best known for playing the evil President Charles Logan on Fox's 24, has died. He was 74. The actor's rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Itzin passed away on Friday after complications during an emergency surgery. Jon Cassar, executive producer of 24, was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
David Bowie
SFGate

‘Black Bird’ Is a Prison Drama Showcase for Taron Egerton and Ray Liotta: TV Review

Taron Egerton is at the center of Apple’s new drama “Black Bird,” a show that asks him, foremost, to be a reactive force. Tangled in the prison system after his plan to plead out for a short narcotics-charge sentence blows up, Egerton’s Jimmy Keene is offered the opportunity to get out. His freedom depends on his managing to elicit information out of maximum-security prisoner Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) before he’s freed on appeal. Against Hauser’s massive performance of criminal insanity or just plain insanity, Egerton is forced to be resourceful, to find ways to show us who Jimmy is beyond the object of misfortune: That he largely succeeds pulls “Black Bird” over the line.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Tony Sirico, Beloved ‘Sopranos’ Star Forever Known as Paulie Walnuts, Dead at 79

Click here to read the full article. Tony Sirico, the longtime character actor best known for his run as Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri on “The Sopranos,” has died at the age of 79. The news was shared by his brother, Fr. Robert Sirico, on Facebook. “​It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony ‘Tony’ Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” he wrote. “The family is deeply grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and requests...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Plaza Suite’ With Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Ranks as Third-Highest Grossing Play Revival

Click here to read the full article. “Plaza Suite,” the hot-ticket Neil Simon revival that stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, has been a box office juggernaut since debuting last spring. The show has become the third-highest grossing play revival in Broadway history, generating $26.4 million in ticket sales as of last weekend. That ranks just behind the 2014 revival of “It’s Only a Play,” which netted $34.3 million, as well as the 2005 revival of “The Odd Couple” with its $28.9 million gross. Both of those shows also featured Broderick, making him investors’ favorite ingredient when it comes...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Performing#Newtowne Players#Bard
EW.com

Sound of Music child stars surprise Julie Andrews at AFI tribute with 'Do-Re-Mi' sing-along

Julie Andrews was celebrated with a moving musical tribute sung by her The Sound of Music costars during a celebration of her six-decade career on Thursday night. The icon was presented with the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala tribute Hollywood, and was surprised when the actors who portrayed the von Trapp children reunited for the touching moment.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Tulsa King”

Everyone’s excited for the arrival of Tulsa King, a crime drama that’s set to premiere on the streaming service Paramount+. The show is created by actor and writer Taylor Sheridan, who appeared in Sons of Anarchy and Veronica Mars and wrote the screenplay for Sicario. The show will be run by Terence Winter, best known as the executive producer of the hit TV series Boardwalk Empire. Here’s an official description of the show’s plot, via the Paramount+ website: “Tulsa King follows mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), who is released from prison and sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma by his boss, where he’ll have to try and build up a new crew to establish a new and powerful criminal empire.” The show promises an impressive list of cast members, one of whom is an action icon who’s gracing the humble screens of TV. If you want to learn more about the cast members of the show, read ahead. Here are the actors set to appear in the upcoming Paramount+ crime drama TV series Tulsa King.
TV SERIES
Variety

Geoffrey Rush Discusses Playing Groucho Marx, Captain Barbossa

Click here to read the full article. Speaking at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, where he’s being feted with lifetime achievement honors, Australian actor Geoffrey Rush says that the prospect of playing Groucho Marx in Oren Moverman’s “Raised Eyebrows” is “scary,” but that he’s always enjoyed the challenge of complex characters. It is not a biopic, he says of the film – still in development – adapted from the book “Raised Eyebrows: My Years Inside Groucho’s House” by Steve Stoliar, which focuses on the last days of the legendary comic. “I describe it as a tragi-comedy about mortality,” he says. “He’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Independent

John Stamos ‘disappointed’ Bob Saget was ‘left out’ of Tony Awards in Memoriam tribute

John Stamos has said he was “disappointed” to learn Bob Saget would not be included in the Tony Awards’s In Memoriam segment this year. The 2022 Tony Awards were presented live at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday (12 June). The 75th awards ceremony was hosted by West Side Story star Ariana DeBose. At the event, Michael R Jackson’s A Strange Loop won the prize for Best Musical, while Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy took home the award for Best Play.Prior to the ceremony, Stamos tweeted that he had learned Saget would be “left out” of...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

James Caan’s Best Movies, From ‘The Godfather’ to ‘Elf’: Where to Stream

Hollywood lost a giant today: James Caan, the Academy Award-nominated actor, died on Thursday. He was 82. The news was announced on Caan’s official Twitter account, in a post that read, “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”
MOVIES
People

See Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's Love Story Explored in Trailer for The Last Movie Stars

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's love story is set to be explored in the upcoming HBO Max documentary The Last Movie Stars. PEOPLE has an exclsuive look at the trailer for the six-part film, directed by Ethan Hawke with Martin Scorsese executive producing, that "celebrates the enigmatic personas, incredible talent and love story of" Woodward, 91, and Newman, who were married for 50 years before his death in 2008 at age 83.
MOVIES
E! News

The Sopranos’ Tony Sirico Dead at 79

Legendary actor Tony Sirico has died at the age of 79. Sirico's rep Bob McGowan confirmed the passing to E! News with a statement on July 8, saying, "Tony was a very loyal client, always gave to charity and was a member of the Wounded Warriors and an Army vet."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy