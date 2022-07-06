ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England star Moeen Ali returns home to Warwickshire - 16 years after leaving for Worcestershire - as the all-rounder signs a three-year white-ball deal

By Richard Gibson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Moeen Ali has rejoined Warwickshire on a three-year contract 16 years after leaving Edgbaston.

The deal for Ali, 35, is white-ball specific and a player who recently reversed his Test retirement will receive extra appearance fees for County Championship cricket.

The England all-rounder left the club for Worcestershire as a teenager at the end of 2006 in the search of greater opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5Sgj_0gWU0SU800
Ali has rejoined Warwickshire on a three-year contract 16 years after leaving Edgbaston 

With his New Road contract up at the end of the season, he began talking to other clubs from June 1 and although Yorkshire tried to persuade him to link up with his cousin Kabir Ali, the club’s bowling coach, and Adil Rashid, his close friend and fellow international spinner, he opted to remain in Birmingham where he lives.

Despite reports to the contrary, Surrey did not chase his signature.

‘I’m delighted to return home. I was born and raised just a few miles away from the stadium,’ Ali said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24t9PU_0gWU0SU800
Ali's contract is expiring at Worcestershire, where he has spent the last 15 years of his career
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZgE1_0gWU0SU800
Ali's new deal is white-ball specific but he will receive extra appearance fees for County Championship cricket 

‘When the opportunity presented itself, it was a decision I couldn’t say no to and I believe I have unfinished business at the Bears.

‘It’s a place that has the best atmosphere in world cricket, so much history and players always have memories and stories of playing here. I’m looking forward to contributing and be part of hopefully something special.’

Warwickshire’s director of cricket Paul Farbrace added: ‘Mo is a huge signing for Warwickshire and a real statement of intent for our ambitions.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jos Buttler secures first victory as England's white ball skipper after taking over from Eoin Morgan... as his side answer doubters' questions over their batting to avoid series whitewash by India with 17-run win at Trent Bridge

A ferocious innings from Dawid Malan helped avoid the ignominy of a T20 whitewash by India, after England broke with recent convention by choosing to bat. Jos Buttler's team were made to sweat by a staggering 117 off 55 balls from Suryakumar Yadav, but when he fell to Moeen Ali in the penultimate over, India's hopes went with him. Soon after, England completed a 17-run win to limit the damage to 2-1 ahead of tomorrow's first ODI at The Oval.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling 'has his Chelsea medical on Sunday night' ahead of £50m move as the England international gets set to depart Man City after seven years

Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to undergo his Chelsea medical on Sunday evening as he gets set to depart Manchester City after seven years at the club. The England international, who joined City in 2015 from Liverpool, is edging closer to sealing his move to the west London outfit in a deal that is worth up to £50million.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Christos Kyrgios breaks down in tears over his recently estranged relationship with Nick - as he reveals the two-word text the tennis champ sent him ahead of his Wimbledon final

Aussie superstar Nick Kyrgios is into the Wimbledon final on Sunday night, but brother Christos has broken down in tears as he opened up about the harrowing journey to reach tennis' pinnacle that had his family 'worried sick'. Christos revealed the brothers were recently estranged after an incident in which...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kabir Ali
Person
Paul Farbrace
Person
Moeen Ali
Person
Adil Rashid
Daily Mail

'I am heartbroken': Declan Donnelly says he is 'beyond devastated' as his 'darling' Roman Catholic priest brother Dermott dies aged 55 after 'collapsing' with a mystery illness

Declan Donnelly has said he is 'beyond devastated' as his 'darling' brother died aged 55 after being rushed to hospital with a 'mystery illness'. Dermott Donnelly, a much loved Roman Catholic priest based in the family's native north east, was being treated at North Durham hospital after collapsing in his Newcastle parish.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Duchess of Cambridge hands Novak Djokovic, 35, his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title after defeating Nick Kyrgios in four sets - as fiery Australian brands No1 seed 'a bit of a God'

The Duchess of Cambridge has handed Novak Djokovic his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title after the defeated a fiery Nick Kyrgios in four sets. The Serbian, 35, lost the first set before roaring back to take his seventh career SW19 title with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-3) victory. Djokovic remained...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'It's a bit heavy!' George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy - but quickly passes it over to his mother Kate - as young Prince gives Novak Djokovic a big thumbs up after he romps to victory against Kyrgios in the men's final

Prince George laid his hands on one of the most sought after prizes in tennis today - The Gentlemen's Singles Trophy - after watching Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court in the Wimbledon’s Men’s Singles final. The Serbian ace was spotted shaking hands with Prince William...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Tyrell Hatton taking inspiration from friend and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick... as he goes in search of his maiden major championship title at St Andrews

Monday morning after the US Open and Tyrrell Hatton decided to break with his customary routine. He headed to the practice ground. Call it the Matt Fitzpatrick effect. Hatton was never one of those who believed the secrets of the game were to be found in the dirt, but put his change of heart down partly to being transfixed by Fitzpatrick's victory the previous evening.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worcestershire#International Cricket#England#Warwickshire
Daily Mail

Manchester United will rule Cristiano Ronaldo OUT of their summer tour if the unsettled star is not available by the end of the week… but club are hopeful Christian Eriksen will join them for Australian leg

Manchester United are ready to rule Cristiano Ronaldo out of their summer tour if the unsettled star is not available by the end of the week, but hope Christian Eriksen will join the squad in Australia. Ronaldo has stayed in Portugal with his family after being given permission to miss...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

478K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy