Mario Gotze reveals he regrets not moving to Liverpool in 2016 to reunite with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp as he claims the German is a better manager than Premier League rivals Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel due to his 'people management'

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Mario Gotze has claimed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a better manager than Premier League rivals Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel as he revealed he regrets not following the former Borussia Dortmund coach to Anfield.

The attacking midfielder, 30, has played under the Premier League's top bosses - Klopp, Guardiola and Tuchel - throughout his career in Germany with Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

Despite having had the privilege of playing under a host of managerial elite, the 2014 World Cup winner admitted there is one boss that just pips the rest.

Mario Gotze claimed Jurgen Klopp is a better manager than Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel
The midfielder chose to return to Borussia Dortmund rather than join Klopp at Liverpool

Gotze won three Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Supercup with Guardiola in Munich, who has since guided Manchester City to four Premier League crowns in five years.

But he had previously helped Dortmund dethrone the German giants in 2010-11 during Klopp's reign, before returning to the club in 2016 to play under current Chelsea boss Tuchel.

He has now revealed that the current Reds boss was the best manager he has worked under due to the German's people management.

'Every coach had his strengths and his own philosophy, but from my point of view Jurgen (Klopp) did it best in the area of people management - the team, the staff, the whole club led the best,' Gotze told BILD.

The 2014 World Cup winner also played under Chelsea boss Tuchel (left) and Guardiola (right)
Klopp left Dortmund in 2014 and was replaced by Tuchel before heading to Merseyside in October the following year.

The Reds boss has since led Liverpool to five trophies, including the Champions League and inspired them to their first Premier League title in 2020.

However, Gotze, who had already left Dortmund for their Bundesliga rivals in 2013, made the decision to not to follow his former manager to Anfield, instead choosing to return to Dortmund in 2016.

The Reds boss joined Liverpool in 2015 and has since led them to five trophies

Gotze explained his decision, saying: 'Liverpool had finished eighth in the first season with Jurgen and had not qualified for the Champions League.

'Even in the years before, this was not the club that always played at the top. I came from Bavaria and had this claim.

He added: 'Dortmund had previously played a top season under Thomas Tuchel. BVB was on top. Jürgen was still in the process of building something. In retrospect, you have to say: Liverpool would have been better.'

Gotze made a return to the Bundesliga last month when he joined Eintracht Frankfurt

Gotze returned to the Bundesliga after a two-year stint at PSV Eindhoven when he joined Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt last month.

A five-time German league champion, Gotze struggled to hold down starting spots both at Bayern and Dortmund in his second spell, prompting a move to Eindhoven.

But after rediscovering his form at the Dutch club, he is set to take on the German top-flight once again as he faces one of his former clubs - and reigning champions - Bayern Munich in the first game of the season on August 5.

