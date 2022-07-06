ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Jesse Marsch is reshaping Leeds: Bringing in Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord to replace Raphinha and battling AC Milan for Club Brugge star Charles De Ketelaere - as the American looks to splash the cash from Kalvin Phillips' £45m Manchester City move

Jesse Marsch's summer business is well underway - but the Leeds manager has plenty of work still to do to reshape his squad ahead of the new season.

It is set to be a big summer of change at Elland Road, and although they narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League last season, there will still be a high turnover of players.

Leeds have already signed forward Brenden Aaronson for £21million and full back Rasmus Kristensen for £14m from Red Bull Salzburg, plus midfielder Marc Roca from Bayern Munich for an initial £10.4m, rising to £14.7m with bonuses.

Midfielder Darko Gyabi, 18, has also joined from Manchester City for £5m, while talismanic midfielder Kalvin Phillips has moved the other way in a massive £45m deal - which will help to finance other purchases in this transfer window.

Last season's top scorer Raphinha has also been heavily linked with a move away, with Chelsea and Barcelona battling for his signature.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has plenty still to do to reshape his squad ahead of the new season
The American is looking to splash the cash after Kalvin Phillips' £45m move to Manchester City
Talismanic winger Raphinha, 25, is also close to an exit, with Chelsea and Barcelona interested
De Ketelaere graphic from: sofascore.com

And Marsch has several irons in the fire as he looks to splash the cash from Phillips' exit - and potentially replace Brazilian winger Raphinha.

Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra is imminently set to arrive for £21m plus add-ons.

The 23-year-old Colombian, who scored 23 goals in all competitions last campaign for the Dutch side, is a right-footed player who generally plays on the left, unlike Raphinha, who likes to cut onto his left foot from the right-hand side.

Leeds are aiming to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams, 23, in a deal worth £20m all-in, and hope the American will replace Phillips as the midfield anchor.

There is also a £26m offer in for versatile Club Brugge star Charles De Ketelaere, but the Whites are battling Italian giants AC Milan for his signature.

Stefano Pioli's Serie A title holders have offered £18m, plus one of the stars on their books, in a player-plus-cash deal.

Chelsea have agreed a £55m fee for Raphinha, 25, but the player would prefer a move to cash-strapped Barcelona.

Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra (pictured) is imminently set to arrive for £21m plus add-ons
Leeds are aiming to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams, 23, in a deal worth £20m all-in
There is also a £26m offer in for versatile Club Brugge forward Charles De Ketelaere (pictured), but the Whites are battling Italian giants AC Milan for the Belgian international's signature

Xavi's Catalan giants last offered £51m in instalments of around £17.5m, but say they will improve their offer if they sell Dutch star Frenkie de Jong.

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag desperately wants de Jong to anchor his midfield and a £55m deal, potentially rising to around £70m, is still in negotiations.

Leeds are also in for 18-year-old attacker Sonny Perkins, who is a free agent after leaving West Ham this summer.

On the outgoings, forward Tyler Roberts is having a medical at Championship side QPR ahead of a loan with a view to a £4.5m permanent deal.

Defender Leif Davis, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, is heading to League One Ipswich for £1m.

Winger Liam McCarron has joined Stoke for an undisclosed fee, while highly rated centre half Charlie Cresswell has moved to Millwall on a season-long loan.

Laurens De Bock and youngsters Josh Galloway, Alfie Hughes, Bobby Kamwa, Lui Bradbury, Joe Littlewood and Mitchell Picksley left Elland Road at the end of their contracts this summer.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
