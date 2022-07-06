ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Urgent warning over traces of deadly superbug found in supermarket meat

By Terri-Ann Williams
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
MEAT eating Brits could be at risk of a deadly superbug after traces of it were found in supermarket products.

An investigation discovered that some British pork has been infected with enterococci bacteria.

Products tested include some that were marked 'Red Tractor assured' as well some organic lines Credit: Getty

This bacteria can be dangerous as it can cause issues such as urinary tract infections (UTIs).

In serious cases, the bacteria can enter the bloodstream, infecting it and impacting both the heart and brain.

Tests found that more than 10 per cent of products had the strain - which showed resistance to an antibiotic used to treat serious illness in humans.

Products tested include some that were marked 'Red Tractor assured' as well some organic lines.

Bacteria was present in items such as mince, chops and joints.

Experts said the testing was 'worrying' and reinforced the need for further montoring.

In the report by Fera Sciences and World Animal Protection, experts suggest enterococci is more widespread in the UK than had previously been thought.

Tests found that 13 in 103 samples of organic produce carried the bug, even though those farming organically use far less antibiotics on their animals.

Lindsay Duncan World Animal Protection farming campaigns manager said: "This indicates that antibiotics are being overused in low welfare farms to stop animals getting sick in poor conditions and exacerbating the world’s drug resistance crisis.

"We’re calling on the UK Government to end the routine use of antibiotics on farm animals, as the EU has recently done, and to acknowledge that a reduction in animal product consumption is needed to address the countless issues caused by factory farming,”

Professor emeritus of food policy at City, University of London, Tim Lang, told The Guardian: “These findings suggest that antibiotic use is by no means under control in parts of the meat industry.

"Buying any food is a trust relationship; no consumers have X-ray specs to see what these findings show. There’s no label.”

In recent months, drug-resistant stains of bacteria have become a major health concern.

Experts recently said that bacteria which causes typhoid is becoming resistant to antibiotics.

The illness originates in South Asia, but medics in Stanford said it has spread to other countries nearly 200 times since 1990.

In general, antibiotic resistance has declined in South Asia.

How to avoid poisoning at home

Good personal hygiene will ensure that any bacteria you come into contact with wont pass on to your family and friends in their food.

When it comes to staying safe you need to make sure meat is cooked properly.

This means:

  • making sure the meat is steaming hot all the way through
  • non of the meat is thick when you cut into the thickest part
  • any juice run clear

When firing up the BBQ this weekend, remember the 4Cs:

  • cleaning - make sure where you are preparing food is clean and don't use dirty dish cloths
  • chilling - store any food appropriately and follow instructions on packaging when it comes to defrosting
  • cooking - make sure you cook food thoroughly and follow instructions
  • cross contamination - use different utensils and chopping boards for different meats

Experts said strains resistant to macrolides and quinolones – two of the most important antibiotics for human health – have risen sharply and spread to other countries.

When it comes to meat production, antibiotics are widely used in livestock to treat and prevent illness.

On Red Tractor farms, pigs have to have antibiotics under the direction of a vet.

Experts recently warned that Brits should be wary when cooking meat, as a certain type of poisoning peaks in June.

Medics at the Oxford Martin School at Oxford University warned that campylobacter food poisoning is rife this time of year.

This is because, typically, June is relatively warm and many people buy poultry such as chicken to cook at barbeques.

You might think you're doing the right thing washing your chicken, but experts say that cleaning raw chicken can spread the bug, splashing it onto hands, work surfaces, clothing and cooking equipment.

But it's not just chicken - and the bug is also found in red meat - so you might also become ill from eating burgers or kebabs.

Wanda Bell
4d ago

so strange that so much food is being tampered with to potentially make us sick. the government has gone to far being against every citizen . how sad

Reply(28)
173
JLS
4d ago

This is all Bill Gates propaganda and scare tactics. He wants us all to eat his GMO vegetable protein, with the promise that it will taste better sometime in the future. That’s why he bought a half million acres of prime farmland. He’s paying meat processing plants and Congress millions to promote his scheme. Don’t fall for the lies!

Reply(6)
100
Tammie Baker
4d ago

it's really funny how everything has a virus, bacteria or metal shavings!! but with the government has all access to all our food!! there is just too many food contamination. for it to be mechanical malfunction or all these foods that have viruses and bacteria. for it to just start happening!! in this last month alone has had 10 different food products recalled!! so be careful what you eat!!

Reply(1)
40
