This Is the Fastest Car in the World

Americans are obsessed with fast cars. Whether they are measured by how quickly they go from zero to 60 miles per hour or their top speed, big V8, V10, and V12 engines power fast cars consumers can buy. The fastest car in the world is the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut, which has a top speed of over 310 mph.

Cars with over 1,000 horsepower dominate races. Electric engine cars have begun to enter the field as well. Their batteries can now drive cars even faster than gasoline-powered engines.

To determine the fastest car in history, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed automotive outlets such as Top Speed , MotorTrend , and MotorBiscuit to compile a list of the available production cars with the highest top speed capabilities.

We are still not sure exactly how fast the fastest car in the world can go. It should be able to hit speeds well over 300 miles per hour, but its full capability has not yet been unleashed on the test track. ( These are the best car movies of all time .)

Though the thought of having a supercar is appealing, it is only attainable for the super-wealthy. These cars are impressive feats of engineering and are generally incredibly limited in supply. This often pushes their price tags into the millions. Even the priciest mass-market cars are nowhere near as expensive. ( On the other hand, this is the cheapest car in America .)

Click here to see the 25 fastest cars in history

25. Lamborghini Veneno

> Top speed: 221 mph

24. Noble M600

> Top speed: 223 mph

23. Gumpert Apollo

> Top speed: 224 mph

22. McLaren F1

> Top speed: 231 mph

21. Zenvo ST1

> Top speed: 233 mph

20. Pagani Zonda

> Top speed: 238 mph

19. Pagani Huayra BC

> Top speed: 238 mph

18. Saleen S7 Twin Turbo

> Top speed: 248 mph

17. Koenigsegg One:1

> Top speed: 248 mph

16. Koenigsegg Regera

> Top speed: 249 mph

15. Koenigsegg Gemera

> Top speed: 250 mph

14. Koenigsegg CCXR

> Top speed: 250 mph

13. McLaren Speedtail

> Top speed: 250 mph

12. Aston Martin Valkyrie

> Top speed: 250 mph

11. Bugatti Veyron

> Top speed: 253 mph

10. 9ff GT9-R

> Top speed: 257 mph

9. SSC Ultimate Aero TT

> Top speed: 257 mph

8. Rimac Nevera C Two

> Top speed: 258 mph

7. Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

> Top speed: 267 mph

6. Hennessey Venom GT

> Top speed: 272 mph

5. Koenigsegg Agera RS

> Top speed: 278 mph

4. C zinger 21c

> Top speed: 281 mph

3. SSC Tuatara

> Top speed: 283 mph

2. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

> Top speed: 305 mph

1. Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut

> Top speed: 310+ mph

