It’s not a shock to see Muller on this list. Here’s what MLB.com had to say:. Braves: Kyle Muller, LHP (No. 3) Someone sure looks like they’re ready for another chance to help the big league staff out. Over his last five starts — spanning 32 innings — the big lefty had a 2.25 ERA and 0.88 WHIP, as he allowed just 20 hits and eight walks while striking out 38. He really doesn’t have much left to prove in Triple-A with a 2.99 ERA, .216 BAA and 102/26 K/BB ratio over 14 starts this season. He leads the International League in strikeouts and stands second in ERA and WHIP (1.09) and third in BAA.

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO