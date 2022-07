OCEAN VIEW, Del.- An Ocean View man is facing DUI and drug charges after he was found passed out in an SUV parked outside a convenience store. Ocean View police said that on Friday, July 1, officers responded to the parking lot of the Royal Farms, located at 58 Atlantic Ave. in Ocean View, in response to a complaint of a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. Police said that upon arrival, officers observed a man, later identified as Paul E. Longacre, 61, of Ocean View, passed out behind the wheel of a silver Subaru Forester.

