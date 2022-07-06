ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MasterChef favourite Julie Goodwin LAUGHS about her shock elimination on The Project after disappointing the judges with her burnt dessert: 'It's just not my jam'

By Kristy Johnson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Julie Goodwin was eliminated from MasterChef: Fans & Faves on Tuesday night when she presented a burnt sticky date pudding to the judges.

However on Wednesday's episode of The Project, the fan favourite, 51, was in great spirits and took the culinary faux-pas in her stride.

Asked by guest host Mitch Tambo what she has 'against sweets', Julie shared a laugh with the panel and simply said it's just not her 'forte'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1L9R_0gWTx6Ou00
MasterChef fan favourite Julie Goodwin (pictured) shared a laugh with The Project panel on Wednesday's episode after she was eliminated from the cooking show on Tuesday. Julie presented a burnt sticky date pudding to the judges

'It's just not my jam, so to speak. I'm a savoury kind of a cook. So you know, I do desserts when I need to... it's just not my forte,' she said.

'I would have preferred any one of the other courses but you get what you're given on MasterChef. You've got to run with it.'

Julie was sent home on Tuesday after her sticky date pudding, ice-cream and whiskey caramel sauce fell short during an elimination challenge in Tasmania.

'It looked a million bucks on that plate and more than that, you absolutely smashed the brief,' noted resident judge Jock Zonfrillo at crunch time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAYzH_0gWTx6Ou00
Asked by guest host Mitch Tambo (pictured) what she has 'against sweets', the beloved cook, 51, shared a laugh with the panel and simply said it's just not her 'forte' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvdH1_0gWTx6Ou00
'It's just not my jam, so to speak. I'm a savoury kind of a cook. So you know, I do desserts when I need to... it's just not my forte,' she said. 'I would have preferred any one of the other courses but you get what you're given on MasterChef. You've got to run with it' 

He continued: '[But] the bottom of all of our cakes were burnt. Which left a bitter, burnt flavour in our mouths.'

'Which is why - I'm sorry, Julie - for the first time ever, you're going home.'

Twitter immediately erupted with praise for the beloved cook, with viewers heaping affection on the show's first-ever winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41a5Xe_0gWTx6Ou00
The returning winner was sent home on Tuesday night after her sticky date pudding, ice-cream and whiskey caramel sauce fell short during an elimination challenge in Tasmania

'We have national treasures and now we have Masterchef treasures - 1st person to have that title - Julie Goodwin. So glad you came back. Go well. You're such a treasure,' one fan wrote.

'Julie you'll always be the OG,' another added, referencing the fact Julie won the first season back in 2009.

They were soon joined by other well-wishes. 'I wanna say that Julie is a remarkable human. She is the best of us,' wrote another.

'Nooooo....Julie - you're a winner in our eyes,' added one more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLIpQ_0gWTx6Ou00
'It looked a million bucks on that plate and more than that, you absolutely smashed the brief,' noted resident judge Jock Zonfrillo at crunch time. '[But] the bottom of all of our cakes were burnt. Which left a bitter, burnt flavour in our mouths'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38fT8n_0gWTx6Ou00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49qyw1_0gWTx6Ou00
Twitter immediately erupted with praise for the beloved cook shortly after her exit, with viewers heaping affection on the show's first-ever winner 

After the announcement, judge Andy Allen called Julie an 'inspiration' to viewers and himself, before Julie made an emotional speech.

'You know, I was there in the first generation of this family and it feels kind of appropriate to be handing over, you know, to a new generation,' Julie said.

'So I feel really proud to be able to do that. I'm not disappointed by that whatsoever. It feels right,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZeVRD_0gWTx6Ou00
After the announcement, judge Andy Allen (pictured with Julie) called Julie an 'inspiration' to viewers and himself, before Julie made an emotional speech
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f59Cd_0gWTx6Ou00
'You know, I was there in the first generation of this family and it feels kind of appropriate to be handing over, you know, to a new generation,' Julie said. Pictured with judge Melissa Leong 

Julie finished by saying she can finally be at peace with the idea her first win wasn't a 'mistake' after reaching Top Five in Fans & Faves.

'I couldn't be more grateful to MasterChef,' she said. 'It's been a huge part of my life.'

There are four contestants remaining in the competition - Daniel Lamble, Sarah Todd, Billie Mckay and Keyma Vasquez Montero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bVy8g_0gWTx6Ou00
'I couldn't be more grateful to MasterChef,' Julie said. 'It's been a huge part of my life'

