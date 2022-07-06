ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

3 People Arrested In Shooting Death Of Ypsilanti Township Man On Facebook Live

By DeJanay Booth
 2 days ago

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Two women and one man have been arrested in connection to the death of a Ypsilanti Township man who was shot and killed while live on Facebook last month.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at about 11 a.m. on June 28 in the 1000 block of Nash Avenue. Authorities say 46-year-old Terrill Smith was live-streaming when the shooting “was overheard/witnessed by many.”

Police found Smith lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

Terrill Smith (courtesy: Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office)

“Prior to being removed, the video had been shared numerous times and countless people were exposed to the reality of gun violence here in our community,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Authorities say further investigation led to the arrest of three people on July 1.

Martita Bonner, 41, of Ypsilanti Township, and Jermia Castion, 25, of Ypsilanti, were arraigned on conspiracy to commit homicide/open murder. Both women received a $1 million bond and are currently in the Washtenaw County Jail.

A 24-year-old man from Ypsilanti was arrested in Georgia and is in the process of being transported to Washtenaw County, pending specific charges.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact Detective Yeager at yeagerb@washtenaw.org or 734-476-9594. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to 734-973-7711 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

