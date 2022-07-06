FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital named to national top 100 list

This is the second year in a row that FirstHealth has earned this designation. Photo courtesy of FirstHealth

PINEHURST — FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital has been named to the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list for the second consecutive year. Moore Regional is the only hospital in North Carolina to make the Top Hospitals list.

The recognition includes Moore Regional Hospital – Hoke in Raeford and Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond in Rockingham as divisions of Moore Regional.

“Once again, we are thrilled to be included in the 100 Top Hospitals list,” FirstHealth CEO Mickey W. Foster said.

“Our medical staff and employees have worked tirelessly the last two years to take on the pandemic head on and ensure that we continue to provide excellent care to our patients and support to their families.”

Hospitals recognized on the list held up best against the COVID-19 pandemic’s stresses, achieving better results than peer institutions on key performance indicators measuring clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. The Top Hospitals list also considers an organization’s contributions to its community and equity of care.

Fortune/Merative evaluated 2,650 U.S. hospitals before choosing its top 100. According to Merative’s analysis, if all hospitals performed at the same high level as those in the Top 100, it would prevent more than 100,000 patient deaths, 55,000 patients from having complications and $12.5 billion in spending on in-patient care.

Moore Regional received similar designations as one of the country’s top hospitals in 1995, 2003, 2004, 2016, 2017 and 2021.

“Being recognized for the care we provide means a great deal, and it reinforces the commitment we have to serve people in the Sandhills,” Foster said. “We are thankful to our communities for putting their faith in us.”

In May, FirstHealth Moore Regional also earned an ‘A’ in The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2022 hospital safety grades, an honor positioning Moore Regional among the safest hospitals in the country.

To see Fortune/Merative’s full list and learn more about the methodology of their evaluations, visit Fortune’s website.

