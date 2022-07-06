ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’ll never have kids – they’re annoying and have no common sense

By Fabulous reporter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BP8Ys_0gWTwtal00

EVERY woman has the right to choose if she wants kids or not, and a 22-year-old woman has revealed her reasons for not wanting them.

Law graduate Lorella Palmer, 22, from south-east London, said that she finds kids “annoying” and they have “no common sense.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xdFLI_0gWTwtal00
Lorella Palmer has revealed she doesn't want kids as they are 'annoying'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIhjm_0gWTwtal00
Lorella plans to dedicate her life to having fun, building successful businesses and travelling the world

Although she admitted some may find her decision “selfish”, she said she is happy in her current life and doesn’t need kids to feel fulfilled.

Speaking to The Mirror, she explained: "Kids are just annoying, they annoy me, in every sense of the word. They have no common sense, they can't drink, they have to go to bed early, they scream, they cry, they annoy me.

"Every time I see a child, they've just got crust round their nose and round their mouth, there's drool, they've got food everywhere and they've got sticky fingers.”

She said she hates the mess that comes with kids, and also hates kids’ TV too as she finds it “boring” and would rather watch Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl or Friends.

Lorella, who currently works as an agent for social media influencers, also said she doesn’t want kids to change her body or impact her financially.

She explained: “Why would I want to push something out of my hoo-ha and expand my stomach and my cherries and everything else on me that's just going to change?

"Kids are expensive. I know what it's like to grow up quite poor and I'd rather go on holiday than pay for a kid."

Lorella and her boyfriend of four-and-a-half years, Callum Page, 23, instead plan to dedicate their lives to having fun, building successful businesses and travelling the world.

She said that most people in her life are supportive of her decision, but said her dad is sad that he won’t get grandkids.

However, she insists she is not keen to give away her money, sleep, time and energy to a child.

She also pointed out the struggles of raising kids in the current state of the world, including war, poverty, the pandemic and bullying.

She even referred to “men with podcasts” as being a concern.

Lorella, who was raised by her single father when her mum left the family, admitted that she could change her mind as she is only 22.

However, she criticised people for trying to change the mind of women who don’t want children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MLdDf_0gWTwtal00
Although she admitted some may find her decision 'selfish', she said she is happy in her current life
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQfB4_0gWTwtal00
She said that most people in her life are supportive of her decision, but said her dad is sad that he won't get grandkids

