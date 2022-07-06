ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Draft Prospect Profile: Simon Nemec

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Recently finished his third season in Slovakia's top pro league where he recorded 26 points (1g-25a) in in 39 regular season games. • He added 17 points (5g-12a) in 19 playoff games to lead his team, HK Nitra, to the Finals. • He helped Slovakia win a bronze...

www.nhl.com

NHL

DRAFT: What the Experts are Saying About Blackhawks Selections

Get to know some of the newest Blackhawks and what they can bring to the organization in coming years. As the 2022 NHL Draft comes to a close in Montreal, it's time to slow things down and take a look at the acquisitions made by the Blackhawks in their top selection spots.
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire 1st, 2nd and 3rd Round Picks for DeBrincat

Chicago to pick No. 7 and No. 39 overall in 2022 draft, plus acquires 3rd round pick in 2024. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have acquired a first-round pick (7th overall) and second-round pick (39th overall) in the 2022 National Hockey League Draft and a third-round pick in 2024 from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Alex DeBrincat. With the addition of the seventh and 39th overall pick, Chicago now has seven selections in the first three rounds of the draft (one first round, three second round and three third-round picks). Chicago also has two picks in the sixth round and one in the seventh round.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Kris Letang is a Penguin for Life

Pittsburgh's franchise defenseman agreed to terms on a six-year contract extension with the team who gave him a chance to craft this remarkable career. Back in 2005, the Penguins took a chance on a young defenseman named Kris Letang in the third round of the NHL Draft, and the rest was history - literally.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

TRADE ALERT: Flyers acquire defenseman Tony DeAngelo from Carolina

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have acquired defenseman Tony DeAngelo and a seventh round pick (220th overall) in this year's draft from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for the Flyers fourth round pick (101st overall) in 2022, third round pick in 2023 (the lowest of the three picks) and a second round pick in 2024, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

2022 NHL Draft Day 1 Recap: Red Wings add frontline depth with Kasper

When making Detroit's selection from the stage at the Bell Centre in Montreal - eighth overall in the first round - that player was Austrian centerman Marco Kasper. "We really like everything about the way he plays," Yzerman said to the media after Round 1. "He's got good size, a good skater and he's got a good hockey sense."
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NHL

Stars select Lian Bichsel with 18th overall pick in 2022 NHL Draft

MONTREAL -- With the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Stars selected defenseman Lian Bichsel from Leksand of the Swedish Hockey League. The 6-foot-5, 216-pound defenseman spent the majority of the 2021-22 campaign with Leksand of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), posting three points (one goal, two assists) in 29 games. He also appeared in 11 games with Leksand's junior team, earning seven points (three goals, four assists).
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Rheaume named hockey operations, prospect adviser by Kings

First woman to play NHL game will work alongside executives in multiple areas. Manon Rheaume was named hockey operations and prospect adviser for the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. The first woman to play in any of the major North American sports leagues when she was goalie for the Tampa...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Red Wings select center Marco Kasper eighth overall in 2022 NHL Draft

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today selected center Marco Kasper in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Kasper spent the majority of the 2021-22 season playing for Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, tallying 11 points (7-4-11) and 17 penalty minutes in 46 games. His 11 regular-season points were the most of any under-18 skater in Sweden's top professional league. The 6-foot-1, 183-pound forward then recorded six points (3-3-6), a plus-four rating and nine penalty minutes in 13 postseason contests as Rögle reached the SHL Semifinals, falling to eventual champion Färjestad in six games. Kasper also helped Rögle clinch its first-ever Champions Hockey League title, notching six points (2-4-6) in 12 appearances during the competition. Additionally, Kasper compiled 13 points (6-7-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 games for Rögle's under-20 squad, along with a goal and two assists in one playoff game with the team. Kasper entered tonight's draft ranked fifth on NHL's Central Scouting list among European skaters and third among European forwards.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

What They're Saying: Simon Nemec | DRAFT

Take a look at what draft experts and analysts have to say about Simon Nemec, the Devils second-overall pick. The Devils chose Slovakian defenseman Simon Nemec second overall last night. It was a selection that had hockey analysts buzzing about the potential of this right-shot defender. With this pick, New Jersey has possibly cemented their top pairing for years to come after taking Luke Hughes fourth overall in last year's NHL Draft.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Elias Pettersson selected again by Canucks, this time in 2022 NHL Draft

MONTREAL -- The Vancouver Canucks have cornered the NHL market on Elias Pettersson. Five years after selecting center Elias Pettersson with the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, the Canucks selected defenseman Elias Pettersson in the third round (No. 80) of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre in Montreal on Friday.
NHL
NHL

2022 NHL Draft | What you need to know - Round 1

Broadcasts begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada and ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States. For a chance to attend in person, participate in our draw during the Molson Export Viewing Party (more details below). After winning the Draft Lottery in May, the Canadiens...
NHL
NHL

Sharks Select Filip Bystedt with 27th Overall Pick in 2022 NHL Draft

SAN JOSE, CA - With the 27th overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier and Director of Amateur Scouting Doug Wilson Jr. selected center Filip Bystedt. Earlier in the day, San Jose acquired the 27th, 34th and 45th overall selections from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for the 11th overall selection.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Ottawa Senators acquire forward Alex DeBrincat from Chicago

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has acquired forward Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for the team's 2022 first-round draft pick (seventh overall), its own 2022 second-round draft pick (39th overall) and a third-round selection in 2024. "Alex's acquisition brings immediate and additional...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Getting to Know: Matthew Poitras

BostonBruins.com - The Boston Bruins selected center Matthew Poitras with the 54th overall pick on Friday afternoon during the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. Last Team: Guelph Storm (OHL) Position: Center. Height: 5-11 Weight: 176 pounds. Shoots: Right. Birthday: March 10, 2004. Hometown: Brooklin, Ontario. "Growing...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Wild hustle jersey, hat to stage to make up for forgetting

Minnesota runs up gear to first round draft pick for photo op. The Wild have to scurry back to the draft table to get Liam Ohngren's jersey after selecting the forward 19th overall at the 2022 NHL Draft. 00:22 •. The Minnesota Wild showed some good hustle at the 2022...
NHL
NHL

'We got players we believe in' | Sabres add to forward depth in Round 1

MONTREAL - Kevyn Adams said all along he would feel confident making the Buffalo Sabres' three selections in the first round at ninth, 16th, and 28th overall. Following a hectic day of conversations - including at least one close call with the Senators - the Sabres general manager did just that. Three trips to the Bell Center stage resulted in three skilled forwards joining the organizational depth chart, all of whom have experience playing center.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

10 most memorable moments from 2022 NHL Draft

The Canadiens made 11 picks, including the selection of two Slovakia-born skaters in the first round on Thursday: left wing Juraj Slafkovsky of TPS in Finland's top professional men's league at No. 1 and right wing Filip Mesar of Poprad in Slovakia's top men's league at No. 26. The draft...
NHL

