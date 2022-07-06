NWS Nashville issues excessive heat warning for most of Midstate; first such notice in 10 years
By John McBryde
williamsonhomepage.com
2 days ago
“Very dangerous” heat is expected for the next three days in Williamson County and most of Middle Tennessee as unusually high temperatures and humidity combine for heat index readings of 110 degrees or higher. Those readings are expected to last through Friday, according to Mark Rose, a meteorologist...
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 257 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022 TNZ005>008-023>028-056>062-075-093>095-082000- /O.CON.KOHX.EH.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220709T0500Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 257 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values reaching around 110 degrees. * WHERE...Much of Middle Tennessee, generally along and west of I-65. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT Tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$
Springfield, TN has installed a brand new system to activate its weather sirens when there are severe weather alerts. They won't only go off for tornado warnings—they will sound for other alerts, as well.
Effective: 2022-07-07 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davidson; Rutherford; Williamson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Davidson County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Williamson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nolensville, or 7 miles east of Franklin, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Franklin, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Nolensville and Triune. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 65 and 72. Interstate 24 between mile markers 60 and 72. Interstate 840 between mile markers 38 and 49, and near mile marker 60. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through July 13 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee. Resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of the Leipers Creek Road overpass includes the removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29.1 It will occur daily from 6:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite their alarming name, Tennessee is home to a delightfully large salamander: the Eastern Hellbender. Affectionately referred to as “snot otters,” hellbenders have been disappearing from the Great Smoky Mountains. Home to many animals, the mountains are also known as the “Salamander Capital of the World.”
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking the public to keep an eye peeled for poults (young turkeys) to assist biologists in determining how this spring’s hatch fared. The Agency would like to know where the young turkeys were spotted and about how many were in the flock. Information...
Effective: 2022-07-06 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cannon; De Kalb; Rutherford; Wilson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central De Kalb County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Wilson County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Cannon County in Middle Tennessee * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1253 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Watertown, or near Statesville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Murfreesboro, Walterhill, Dowelltown, Liberty, Auburntown, Lascassas, Milton and Readyville. This includes Interstate 840 near mile marker 57. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Public Health Educators gathered at the West Tennessee Regional Health Office on June 24, 2022 to prepare hundreds of bags of Red Sand for distribution in nineteen rural counties across West Tennessee. The Red Sand Project originated as a participatory artwork created by Molly Gochman using sidewalk art installations to reach thousands of individuals about the vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — People living in Bordeaux said a construction company blocking their street and a creek is working without the proper permits. The person who lives right next to a construction site said it started off as an annoyance but now things are getting out of hand.
The State Veterinarian’s office has confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever. One is in Rutherford County and the other in Dekalb County. Freshwater snails are the source of the bacteria that causes Potomac horse fever. Horses may be exposed when drinking from creeks or rivers, and can then suffer from colic, fever, and diarrhea. Potomac horse fever has not been found to directly transmit from horse to horse.
The advent of two big developments, both anchored by major grocery chains, is contributing to the need for changes on Nolensville Road and Rocky Fork Road. Town officials have also acknowledged the upticks in commercial activity, residential population and traffic volume for Rocky Fork and Nolensville Roads as a reason to widen Rocky Fork from the town limit all the way to the same intersection at which Village Green is being developed. The widening of Rocky Fork may also involve the construction of a roundabout at its junction with Newsom Lane.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The state veterinarian has announced the detection of a disease affecting cattle in Tennessee. State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said Theileria Orientalis, a tickborne parasite that infects red and white blood cells and causes severe anemia in cattle, was found in a herd in Maury County. There is no vaccine to prevent the illness or effective treatment. Once an animal is infected, it is a carrier for life.
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The average price for a gallon of gas remains above $4 per gallon in Tennessee wile the U.S. as a whole is averaging $4.72 according to price tracker GasBuddy. The tech company which tracks real-time prices puts the average cost per gallon at $4.32. According to their data, the...
Comments / 0